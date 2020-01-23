comscore Sony PlayStation 5 could come with a voice assistant
News

Sony PlayStation 5 could come with a voice assistant

Gaming

The newest leak suggests that the new DualShock 5 controllers for the Sony PlayStation 5 features microphones on them.

  Published: January 23, 2020 4:26 PM IST
Sony PlayStation 5

Image Credit: LetsGoDigital

New rumors about the upcoming Sony PlayStation 5 is coming out everyday. And the newest leak suggests that the new DualShock 5 controllers for the PS5 features microphones on them. This has lead people to believe that the rumor about the PS5 coming with a voice assistant on-board may be true. A new patent has claimed that, “the controller will feature “a controller device that is held by a user’s hand, including a microphone, a tactile presentation device that presents a tactile sense to the user’s hand, and a speaker.”

It claims that the PS5 can be controlled with voice command which seems to give more credit to the voice assistant theory. When the controller receives voice command via the mic, “the sound of the speaker is suppressed, and tactile presentation control by the tactile presentation device is performed.” This also means that the PS5 would essentially work as a smart speaker as well. Some suggest that could be the optimum method to use the PlayStation Assist, which is a service that will help gamers in the games.

Sony PS5 developer system UI leaks on 4Chan, looks similar to PS4

Also Read

Sony PS5 developer system UI leaks on 4Chan, looks similar to PS4

Sony PS5 specifications

The Sony PlayStation 5 is likely to come with a custom AMD Zen 2 CPU with a custom AMD GPU that supports ray-tracing and 3D audio technology. The memory of the upcoming PS5 is still not revealed but it does have SSD storage. It carries HDR support and now even supports 8K resolution. The Sony PS5 will also have an upgraded controller for next-gen gaming and a Blu-ray player built in.

We will certainly hear more about the memory and clock speeds as we near the release date of the Sony PlayStation 5. That being said, the PS5 is already quite the update with SSD storage and 8K support.

As far as pricing is concerned, there is little known so far. Sony PS5 architect Mark Cerny has said that the company wants the console to be accessible for everybody. Even if Sony were to tone down the PS5 prices, expect a hefty 400 Euro (approximately Rs 32,000) price tag for the PlayStation 5.

Story Timeline

  Published Date: January 23, 2020 4:26 PM IST

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T
Apple AirPods: Use wireless earphones to talk without really talking

News

Apple AirPods: Use wireless earphones to talk without really talking

MG ZS EV pure electric internet SUV launched in India

News

MG ZS EV pure electric internet SUV launched in India

Fujifilm XT-200 mirrorless camera launched: Price, Features

News

Fujifilm XT-200 mirrorless camera launched: Price, Features

Vivo's iQOO brand to launch Snapdragon 865-powered phone in India in February 2020

News

Vivo's iQOO brand to launch Snapdragon 865-powered phone in India in February 2020

Tecno Spark Go Plus Review

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 4G Review

Oppo F15 First Impressions

Xiaomi Mi MIX Alpha First Impressions

Honor 9X First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T

Apple AirPods: Use wireless earphones to talk without really talking

MG ZS EV pure electric internet SUV launched in India

Fujifilm XT-200 mirrorless camera launched: Price, Features

Vivo's iQOO brand to launch Snapdragon 865-powered phone in India in February 2020

How to Uninstall Multiple Apps on Android

Realme UI First Impressions

Realme UI: A look at new features

5 WhatsApp tips and tricks you should know

Best laptops launched at CES 2020

Sony PlayStation 5 could come with a voice assistant

Gaming

Sony PlayStation 5 could come with a voice assistant
