Sony PlayStation 5 could come with a voice assistant

New rumors about the upcoming Sony PlayStation 5 is coming out everyday. And the newest leak suggests that the new DualShock 5 controllers for the PS5 features microphones on them. This has lead people to believe that the rumor about the PS5 coming with a voice assistant on-board may be true. A new patent has claimed that, “the controller will feature “a controller device that is held by a user’s hand, including a microphone, a tactile presentation device that presents a tactile sense to the user’s hand, and a speaker.”

It claims that the PS5 can be controlled with voice command which seems to give more credit to the voice assistant theory. When the controller receives voice command via the mic, “the sound of the speaker is suppressed, and tactile presentation control by the tactile presentation device is performed.” This also means that the PS5 would essentially work as a smart speaker as well. Some suggest that could be the optimum method to use the PlayStation Assist, which is a service that will help gamers in the games.

Sony PS5 specifications

The Sony PlayStation 5 is likely to come with a custom AMD Zen 2 CPU with a custom AMD GPU that supports ray-tracing and 3D audio technology. The memory of the upcoming PS5 is still not revealed but it does have SSD storage. It carries HDR support and now even supports 8K resolution. The Sony PS5 will also have an upgraded controller for next-gen gaming and a Blu-ray player built in.

We will certainly hear more about the memory and clock speeds as we near the release date of the Sony PlayStation 5. That being said, the PS5 is already quite the update with SSD storage and 8K support.

As far as pricing is concerned, there is little known so far. Sony PS5 architect Mark Cerny has said that the company wants the console to be accessible for everybody. Even if Sony were to tone down the PS5 prices, expect a hefty 400 Euro (approximately Rs 32,000) price tag for the PlayStation 5.