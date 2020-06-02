Sony PlayStation 5 event for June 4 indefinitely delayed

Fans of Sony’s popular line of gaming consoles have been waiting an eternity for a look at the new Sony PlayStation 5, or simply, the PS5. However, it now seems they will have to wait a bit longer. As per recent reports, the company has delayed its event set to take place on June 4 this week. The delay is indefinite for now since a new date has not been revealed so far. Also Read - Sony announces next PS5 event set to take place on June 4

In a Facebook post and subsequent tweet, Sony says the postponing of the event is to "allow more voices to be heard," pointing to, but not directly mentioning the ongoing protests in the US. The protests in the country are going on over the killing of George Floyd, a 46-year old black man who died in police custody after an officer knelt on his knee. "We do not feel that now is a time for celebration," mentioned the tweet.

Coming back to Sony, the Japanese company had planned to reveal some new games for the Sony PlayStation 5 in what was supposed to be an hour-long presentation. The next-gen Sony Ps5 console will compete with the Xbox Series X as both the consoles are expected to hit the market later this year.

In other news, Google also decided to postpone an online-event for the next version of Android, which is Android 11. The event was reportedly going to show the new update to the operating system running on the upcoming Google Pixel 4A. Google too, took to Twitter and mentioned that now wasn’t the time to celebrate the launch of the Android version amidst the chaos in the country.

Sony PS5: Specifications

The Sony PlayStation 5 will come with a custom eight-core AMD Zen 2 CPU clocked at 3.5GHz and a custom GPU based on AMD’s RDNA 2 architecture hardware that goes up to 10.28 teraflops and has 36 compute units clocked at 2.23GHz. Both the CPU and GPU will support variable frequencies. The PS5 is set to have 16GB of GDDR6 RAM and a custom 825GB SSD. Sony promises that the SSD will have super-fast load times in games. The PS5 SSD is set to have a bandwidth of 5GB per second while it will have a load time of 2GB in 0.27 seconds.