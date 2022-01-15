Sony PlayStation 5 first pre-order date for the year 2022 has been revealed. The company will be conducting the sale on January 18 at 12 PM. The gaming console has been listed on Sony’s own official online store ShopatSC. Other e-commerce websites are also expected to list the console very soon. Also Read - God of War PC edition release countdown: Check price, release time, system requirements, and more
Sony has put up a banner for the PlayStation 5 standard edition. It seems this pre-order will not be providing any units of the digital edition of the console. The pricing of PlayStation 5 remains the same at Rs 49,990. Also Read - Sony launches WF-1000XM4 earbuds with enhanced noise cancellation: Check price, other details
Other than ShopatSC, Vijay Sales has also listed the gaming console on their website with the same sale timing and only the Blu-Ray edition on sale. Apart from these two retailers, the console will be available on Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, Prepaid Gamer Card, Games The Shop, Reliance Digital. Also Read - PlayStation 5 supply still scarce but Sony plans to keep producing PS4 units
Sony PlayStation 5 will soon complete one year in the Indian market and the gaming console is still in extremely short supply. All of last year’s pre-order sales ended for just minutes if not seconds. The upcoming sale is also expected to be limited in terms of stock.
Tips and tricks you can keep in mind while pre-ordering the PS5
- Try to open multiple e-commerce website on your laptop, this will give you a chance even if one site fails. But don’t overcrowd your browser as well. Just select the retailers you rely on.
- While keeping multiple tabs open is great, it will be even better if you have someone else’s help you through the booking process. An additional pair of hands and a separate machine doubles your chances to book the console.
- Don’t give up easily, sometimes servers tend to get overloaded and websites end up showing the stock minutes after the assigned time of 12 PM. Some buyers have even managed to book the console hours later due to this error.
- It is imperative that you keep all your payment information saved on that platform before time. This helps a great deal during those final seconds of booking the console. Make sure you are logged in to your account.
- Try to keep multiple payment options at hand such as UPI, credit/debit card and more.
- While these tips might help you, they do not guarantee success when the pre-orders begin. Sony is facing an acute shortage of consoles due to the chip shortage. The company recently confirmed that they will continue to build PS4 this year. This could be because PS5 units might still be hard to come by.