Sony PlayStation 5 first pre-order date for the year 2022 has been revealed. The company will be conducting the sale on January 18 at 12 PM. The gaming console has been listed on Sony's own official online store ShopatSC. Other e-commerce websites are also expected to list the console very soon.

Sony has put up a banner for the PlayStation 5 standard edition. It seems this pre-order will not be providing any units of the digital edition of the console. The pricing of PlayStation 5 remains the same at Rs 49,990.

Other than ShopatSC, Vijay Sales has also listed the gaming console on their website with the same sale timing and only the Blu-Ray edition on sale. Apart from these two retailers, the console will be available on Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, Prepaid Gamer Card, Games The Shop, Reliance Digital.

Sony PlayStation 5 will soon complete one year in the Indian market and the gaming console is still in extremely short supply. All of last year’s pre-order sales ended for just minutes if not seconds. The upcoming sale is also expected to be limited in terms of stock.

