  Sony Playstation 5 God Of War Ragnarok Bundle Announced Will Launch Alongside The Game Next Month
Sony PlayStation 5 God of War Ragnarok bundle announced, will launch alongside the game next month

Sony has confirmed that it will release the Sony PlayStation 5 God of War Ragnarok bundle next month alongside the game.

Sony has confirmed that it will launch a special PlayStation 5 bundle of the God of War Ragnarok. The God of War Ragnarok will probably be the biggest game release of this year and it will be exclusive to the PlayStation console. That said, it does make sense for Sony to launch a special bundle for those who are looking to buy the game, plus a new PS5 console. Also Read - First electric vehicle from Sony, Honda is coming in 2026

Sony PS5 God of War Ragnarok bundle confirmed to launch next month

The Sony PlayStation 5 God of War Ragnarok bundle will release on November 9, which is the same day as the release of Ragnarok. Also Read - Spider-Man: Miles Morales is coming to PC with DLSS 3 support on November 18

Many users are excited about the new game and they could have already pre-ordered it. However, some new buyers may want to buy a new console, plus the game. So buying a bundle instead would be great for new buyers of the console. Also Read - Sony announces PlayStation Plus games for October 2022: Check list here

Once the bundle is released alongside the game, it will be available immediately for purchase. The pricing of the new bundle isn’t revealed yet, however, it is expected to be revealed soon. The bundle will also likely come to India sometime later.

As of right now, the Digital Edition of the Sony PlayStation 5 console costs Rs 39,990, whereas, the Disc Edition of the PlayStation 5 console is priced at Rs 49,990.

The bundle will be slightly pricier since it will have the console, plus the latest game. When Sony launched the Forbidden West Bundle, it was priced at Rs 43,990 for the Digital Edition and Rs 53,990 for the Disc Edition.

Those who buy the Digital Edition of the game will get a console, a controller, and a code to download the game from the store. The Disc Edition, which is slightly expensive will offer the console, a controller, and a physical copy of the game, which you can even resell later.

  Published Date: October 14, 2022 4:04 PM IST
