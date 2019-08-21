Sony PlayStation 5 graphics specs leaked, to be at par with top PC GPUs

The next generation of Sony’s gaming console is a trending topic right now. We last reported when the successor of PS4 Pro might be coming. Sony revealed some details about what we can expect from the next generation of console which we expect to be named PlayStation 5. These details were revealed in an exclusive interview between Wired and Mark Cerny, the lead architect at PS5 project. The report confirmed that we will not see the new console arrive in 2019.

And now an extensive leak from 4chan user NeoGAF confirms Sony’s plans for its next big event. Sony is expected to reveal the next generation PlayStation 5 at this event. It is dubbed PlayStation Meeting 2020 on February 12 in 2020. This piece of information was apparently extracted from an email sent by the senior marketing manager at PlayStation. It also mentions that third-party publishers like Activision, Square Enix, Ubisoft, and EA will be present. We can assume that their presence will be to showcase their titles for the upcoming console.

The event will apparently also feature news about The Last of Us Part II and Ghost of Tsushima. These are Sony’s own games. We can also expect news about the PlayStation VR 2 prototype. This is the upgraded VR headset that is scheduled for a 2021 release.

Now we have more news from Twitter user Komachi, who successfully leaked details before. He tweeted that the GPU of the PlayStation 5 could run at 2GHz. This translates to a compute speed of 9.2 teraflops according to Twitter user Is A Parrot. This is leaps and bounds ahead of the computing power of present generation consoles. This is at par with the present generation RTX 2070 GPUs, but the RTX 2080 beats it. It will be interesting to see how Sony prices the new console.

BREAKING: THIS IS PS5. According to this leak- the GPU will be clocked at an insane 2ghz. This equates to 9.2 TF on the RDNA architecture. Or roughly 14 TF on the GCN Architecture aka over double the power of the X1X. Almost RTX2080 power. In English: it’s very powerful https://t.co/09rB49ugBT — Is A Parrot (@isaparrot) August 13, 2019

Sony PlayStation 5: Previously leaked details

In the interview we previously quoted, Cerny confirmed that PS5 will be backwards compatible for PS4 games. It is set to come with a disc drive, and has been in development for over four years. Sony has even partnered with a number of studios who are already working on next-gen games. And what’s more is that it will boast of ray-tracing technology. Sony has an expanded partnership with AMD and its chip software will be used for PS5’s internal architecture.

The other big improvement on the PS5 will be a Solid State Drive that was not present in the PS4. This ought to improve the load times and performance of the budget games on the device. According to another report, the load times of Spider-Man fell from 15 seconds on PS4 to less than one second on the new device.

The PS5 will also be coming with support for 8K resolutions, and will be compatible with PS VR kits. This will include both present and future versions. The other thing that was mentioned was that it will come with 3D audio, which isn’t exactly clear as to how it will be implemented and Cerny says, “As a gamer, it’s been a little bit of a frustration that audio did not change too much between PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 4. With the next console the dream is to show how dramatically different the audio experience can be when we apply significant amounts of hardware horsepower to it.”