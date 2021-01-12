Sony PlayStation 5 India pre-orders end faster than Xbox Series X

If you were able to snag a unit, you will be able to get the delivery by February. (Image: Sony)

( ), India pre-orders went live today and all units up for sale managed to disappear within minutes. The device was available for pre-ordering at Amazon India, Croma, Flipkart, Games The Shop, Reliance Digital, Sony Center and Vijay Sales. All of whose pre-order pages went live at 12 PM IST, and by 12:10 PM IST, most sites were displaying it as “sold out,” while others were having issues in loading the page. Also Read - CES 2021 Day 1 recap: LG Rollable smartphone, Lenovo ThinkPad X12, Smart TVs and more

This sort of a major shortage for the PlayStation 5 is not a new scenario. The PS5 has been going out of stock since long and a high demand for the same was expected in India also. Also Read - Sony PS5 pre-orders go live today: Five basic points to note before you hit “Buy”

Interestingly, the pre-orders for the PS5 were over comparatively much faster than the . However, take note that the Xbox Series X did go into overbooking during the initial pre-orders. Also note, that the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition is yet to be made available in India. Also Read - Sony PlayStation 5 pre-orders begins tomorrow: How to book, offers

Now, if you were able to snag a unit, you will be able to get the delivery by February. As the order fulfilment will start from February 2.

Apart from the PS5, people could also pre-order the DualSense controller (Rs 5,990) (one controller does come in box) and the Media Remote (Rs 2,590), separately. However, these are still in stock. The company is yet to put up other accessories including the Pulse 3D wireless headset, PlayStation HD Camera and DualSense Charging Station for sale.

If you were not able to get a PS5 for yourself, you can keep an eye out at retailers for any further sales. Or you can also register yourself for notifications on online retail websites like Amazon and Flipkart. You can also try checking for stock at you local Sony retailers, if they will be able to provide you with a unit at launch or soon after.