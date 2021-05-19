Sony PlayStation 5 India Restock: Next pre-order sale could happen in June

Sony PlayStation 5 Restock: Sony recently held the second pre-order sale for its PlayStation 5 console in India and it was over in a matter of minutes. This was the first large scale restock after the initial round of pre-orders back in January. The company has not officially declared the next sale date, however, a new report states that the third sale could take place next month. Also Read - Sony PlayStation 5 second pre-orders goes out of stock minutes after online

According to a new report by IGN India, the next PS5 India restock date is due in June 2021. It further states that the company had brought in stocks of the game console back in April and has not made all units available for sale till now due to the ongoing pandemic.

The report also states that one reason for Sony to hold up is the release of the new exclusive, Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, which will take place on June 11. Citing unnamed sources close to the development IGN India states that "the company wants to avoid the bad publicity of releasing its big first half of the year exclusive with no console to play it on."

During the third sale, we can expect to see wider availability of the PS5 Digital Edition. However, as of now, there is no news on the availability of the PS5 accessories apart from the Sony DualSense controller.

Sony PlayStation 5: Price in India

Sony PlayStation 5 is priced at Rs 49,990 for the standard disc variant and at Rs 39,990 for the Digital Edition.

Sony expects PlayStation 5 shortages could continue till 2022

To recall, the Sony Group after its results call in late April during a briefing reportedly told analysts that it is having difficulties keeping up with strong demand for its latest console. This is in part due to the component shortages and secondly due to excessive demand. The officials did not comment on the official timeframe for when the supply will normalise, but it did state that it expects these shortages to extend to next year.