Sony PlayStation 5 is now available to pre-order via invite in the US

The upcoming Sony PlayStation 5 is finally available to pre-order in the US, but there is a catch. The Japanese console maker announced that the pre-order will be invite only. And current PlayStation console users can register on the Sony website to receive an invitation to be able to pre-order the next generation PS5. Also Read - Sony PS5 will support PS4 controller for older games

According to the Sony website, the consoles will only be shipped to US, and will be available in a limited quantity. Sony advises that those that receive the invite will have to be quick about the ordering process once they receive an invite since pre-order reservations will be taken on the first-come-first-serve basis. To qualify to receive an invite from Sony users need an existing PlayStation Network ID (PSN ID). Sony also mentioned that it will be taking into consideration “previous interests and PlayStation activities” for sending an invite. Also Read - Amazon France may have just leaked PS5 price and release date

The invite will come with instructions on how to place a pre-order. And Sony mentions that getting an invite does not gurantee a pre-order. Besides this there is also a limit to the number of consoles, DualSense controllers and accessories that can be ordered from one PlayStation Network ID. And any orders from non-US addresses will also be cancelled.

New rumors from a Brazilian telecommunications agency suggests that the Sony PS5 is apparently certified for certified Bluetooth 5.1 and Wi-Fi 6 standards. This is quite an upgrade over the previous generation of console.

Sony PlayStation 5: Specifications

The Sony PlayStation 5 will come with a custom eight-core AMD Zen 2 CPU clocked at 3.5GHz and a custom GPU based on AMD’s RDNA 2 architecture hardware that goes up to 10.28 teraflops and has 36 compute units clocked at 2.23GHz. Both the CPU and GPU will support variable frequencies. The PS5 is set to have 16GB of GDDR6 RAM and a custom 825GB SSD. Sony promises that the SSD will have super fast load times in games. The PS5 SSD is set to have a bandwidth of 5GB per second while it will have a load time of 2GB in 0.27 seconds.

And SSD is not the only storage option for the upcoming Sony PS5. It will also have support for USB hard drives, but these are slower hence will be used mostly for backward-compatible PS4 games. It will have a 4K Blu-ray drive which means that it will support disks as well. But the games from those disks will still require storage and installation space on the SSD. Sony is using the NVMe SSD standard which means that these are expandable in the future. But any expansion will have to meet the Sony standard of at least 5.5GB/s.

Sony PlayStation 5 the company has promised will add support for both 8K gaming as well as 4K gaming at 120Hz. Sony also plans to add a ‘3D audio’ support which it revealed earlier. This feature will provide immersive audio for players when playing games that require precision audio. It will also come with an optional low power mode which will save energy. Sony still hasn’t provided a concrete date of when we can see the PS5 launch, but the Holiday 2020 still stands.