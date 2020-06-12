comscore Sony PlayStation 5 design, exclusive games announced | BGR India
News

Sony PlayStation 5 futuristic design, exclusive games announced

Gaming

The Sony PlayStation 5 also features a brand new futuristic design that helps it stand out among other gaming consoles.

  Published: June 12, 2020 9:02 AM IST
Sony PS5 design reveal

After much waiting, speculation, and hype, Sony finally announced the design of the Sony PlayStation 5, its next-gen gaming console.  The announcement came in the form of an hour-long online event watched by millions across the globe. The event also saw Sony reveal some of the games that would be coming to the new Sony PS5. Also Read - New Sony PS5 leak suggests a 2TB variant which may be priced at £599

There will be two variants of the Sony PlayStation 5. The first is the regular variant, which also has a 4K Blue-Ray drive. Then there is a ‘Digital Edition’ that doesn’t feature the disk drive. Unlike some gaming consoles, the Sony PS5 can be placed both vertically and horizontally. Further, the Sony PlayStation 5 will come with the next-gen DualSense controllers that we’ve been seeing in leaks. Also Read - Sony PS5 games event rescheduled to take place on June 11

The Sony PlayStation 5 also features a brand new futuristic design that definitely helps it look way different than other gaming consoles. The unit features a black body encased in a white outer shell, being both minimal and radical at the same time. A small black PlayStation logo on the left is the only element in an otherwise seamless design. Also Read - Sony PS4 Pro and PS4 Slim price in India changed ahead of PS5 launch

Sony PlayStation 5 Games

The new games that were announced with the console include Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales. The new Spider-Man game will focus on Miles Morales, the next-gen iteration of the popular Marvel superhero we saw in ‘Spiderman: Into the Spider-verse’. The game is expected to release later this year. There is also Gran Turismo 7 by Polyphony Digital, a popular racing game title.

Also coming to PS5 is Resident Evil 8: Village, the next sequel in the popular Zombie-killing, survival horror franchise. The game is set to launch in 2021. Another sequel comes in the form of Horizon Forbidden West, a sequel to the popular Horizon Zero Dawn. Developed by Guerilla Games, the new open-world action game set in a post-apocalyptic world will feature Aloy, a young girl exploring new frontiers of America. The title has no release date yet.

Pricing

Unfortunately, Sony has not reve3aled the price and the exact launch date of the PlayStation 5 yet. However, we expect the console to launch in the Holiday Season this year. Sony too is slowly building hype with game-specific events and teasers, moving to an eventual grand launch. The new console will reportedly come with a bunch of accessories too. These include a camera, headphones, and even a remote control.

Story Timeline

  Published Date: June 12, 2020 9:02 AM IST

