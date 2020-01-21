Sony PlayStation 5 launch time apparently leaked by developer

There were rumors that claimed that the Sony PlayStation 5 is set to take place next month. And now another source seems to have confirmed the same. To start with Sony announced that it will be be t E3 this year, despite the impendin PS5 launch. This was clear indication that PS5 will get a separate launch event, much likely before the E3. And this was somewhat substantiated by previous rumors by Patrick Klepek of Waypoint Radio.

Klepek has apparently delivered reasonably accurate predictions before. And now he claims that Sony has a lot to do next month and the PS5 reveal is among them. And now David Jaffe, who is a developer associated with God of War and Twisted Metal tweeted that the Sony PlayStation 5 launch is apparently ‘less than four weeks away.’ He wanted to point out to the fact that PS4 was also launched in February as a basis for this statement.

As for Klepek, he didn’t cite any sources for this piece of leak, hence it can be assumed that he is either basing this on a hunch or has a legitimate source. He has reasoned that the PS4 reveal took place in February 2013, and apparently Sony plans to do the same again. “Probably next month will be both the—presumably the Xbox and PlayStation events will not be too far behind one another, that would be my guess,” said Klepek. “So that’ll probably both happen next month. I haven’t heard much about what Microsoft’s doing, so maybe they’ll be quiet until E3. But a lot of Sony stuff next month for sure.”

Sony PlayStation 5 specifications

The Sony PlayStation 5 is likely to come with a custom AMD Zen 2 CPU with a custom AMD GPU that supports ray-tracing and 3D audio technology. The memory of the upcoming PS5 is still not revealed but it does have SSD storage. It carries HDR support and now even supports 8K resolution. The PlayStation 5 will also have an upgraded controller for next-gen gaming and a Blu-ray player built in.

We will certainly hear more about the memory and clock speeds as we near the release date of the Sony PlayStation 5. That being said, the PS5 is already quite the update with SSD storage and 8K support.

As far as pricing is concerned, there is little known so far. Sony PS5 architect Mark Cerny has said that the company wants the console to be accessible for everybody. Even if Sony were to tone down the PS5 prices, expect a hefty 400 Euro (approximately Rs 32,000) price tag for the PlayStation 5.