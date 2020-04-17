comscore Sony PlayStation 5 manufacturing will be limited | BGR India
  Sony PlayStation 5 manufacturing will be limited in the first year due to coronavirus
News

Sony PlayStation 5 manufacturing will be limited in the first year due to coronavirus

Gaming

Sony will make a limited number of PlayStation 5 units in the first year as compared to PS4. Let’s check out the details here.

  Published: April 17, 2020 3:14 PM IST
PS5 logo

Japanese conglomerate Sony has started preparing for the launch of its much anticipated next-generation gaming console, the PlayStation 5. The company has already shared some details regarding its Sony PS5. These details include some information about the specifications, launch timeline and the PS5 DualSense controller design. However, some new information regarding the PS5 has just surfaced online. According to a new report, it looks like the company is planning to manufacture a limited number of units. Sony will make a limited number of PlayStation 5 units in the first year as compared to PS4. Let’s check out the details here. Also Read - PSN Down: Sony PS4 and PS Vita players facing issues while launching games

Sony PlayStation 5 manufacturing details

A report from Bloomberg revealed that the company is not expecting much demand for the console in the first year. Two reasons are suspected behind the less than stellar demand after the launch. The first reason is the ambitious specifications and the second reason is likely the high expected price at launch. The report also revealed that the ongoing global pandemic has not affected the production capacity for PS5. However, it does seem to have affected the PS5-related promotions that Sony had planned in advance. According to the report, the company has asked its manufacturing partners to make 5-6 million units. Also Read - Sony reveals its upcoming DualSense controller for PlayStation 5

Watch: OnePlus 8 Series launch- 5 key takeaways

The 5-6 million number for the Sony PS5 is quite low for a next-generation console. For some context, Sony sold 7.5 million PS4 units in the first six months after the launch. The report noted that the increased price is due to costly components along with an overall scarcity. Also Read - The Last of Us Part II has been delayed indefinitely by Sony

Sony PlayStation 5 launch time apparently leaked by developer

Sony plans to bring people on to the PlayStation Network and its services with the PlayStation 4. The PS4 will work as a bridge between first-time users and the users that want to experience the latest games with shiny graphics. Sony is also likely to reduce the pricing of its PS4 and the PS4 Pro after the PS5 launch.

