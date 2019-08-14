comscore Sony PlayStation 5 may be officially revealed in February 2020
Sony PlayStation 5 may be officially revealed in February 2020

An extensive leak from 4chan has now confirmed Sony’s plans for its next big event, which will probably be the showcase of the PlayStation 5.

  • Published: August 14, 2019 1:44 PM IST
Sony PS4 slim

Image Credit: Pixabay

The speculation over the next generation of Sony’s gaming console and when we might see the successor of PS4 Pro is high right now. Previously we reported that Sony revealed some details about what we can expect from the next generation of console which we expect to be named PlayStation 5. These details were revealed in an exclusive interview between Wired and Mark Cerny, the lead architect at PS5 project. The report confirmed  that we will not see the new console arrive in 2019.

And now an extensive leak from 4chan user NeoGAF confirms Sony’s plans for its next big event. Sony is expected to reveal the next generation PlayStation 5 at this event. It is dubbed PlayStation Meeting 2020 on February 12 in 2020. This piece of information was apparently extracted from an email sent by the senior marketing manager at PlayStation. It also mentions that third-party publishers like Activision, Square Enix, Ubisoft, and EA will be present. We can assume that their presence will be to showcase their titles for the upcoming console.

The event will apparently also feature news about The Last of Us Part II and Ghost of Tsushima. These are Sony’s own games. We can also expect news about the PlayStation VR 2 prototype. This is the upgraded VR headset that is scheduled for a 2021 release.

Sony PlayStation 5: Previously leaked details

In the interview we previously quoted, Cerny confirmed that PlayStation 5 will be backwards compatible for PS4 games. It is set to come with a disc drive, and has been in development for over four years. Sony has even partnered with a number of studios who are already working on next-gen games. And what’s more is that it will boast of ray-tracing technology. Sony has an expanded partnership with AMD and its chip software will be used for PS5’s internal architecture.

The other big improvement on the PS5 will be a Solid State Drive that was not present in the PS4. This ought to improve the load times and performance of the budget games on the device. According to another report, the load times of Spider-Man fell from 15 seconds on PS4 to less than one second on the new device.

The PS5 will also be coming with support for 8K resolutions, and will be compatible with PS VR kits. This will include both present and future versions. The other thing that was mentioned was that it will come with 3D audio, which isn’t exactly clear as to how it will be implemented and Cerny says, “As a gamer, it’s been a little bit of a frustration that audio did not change too much between PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 4. With the next console the dream is to show how dramatically different the audio experience can be when we apply significant amounts of hardware horsepower to it.”

  • Published Date: August 14, 2019 1:44 PM IST

