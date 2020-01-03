comscore Sony PlayStation 5 may get cross-play and enhance older games
Sony PlayStation 5 may get cross-play and enhance older games

Sony PlayStation 5 rumors are abound and some of them are really exciting.

  Published: January 3, 2020 9:30 AM IST
Sony PlayStation 5

Image Credit: LetsGoDigital

It’s the year we will be seeing Sony‘s next generation console, the Sony PlayStation 5. And even though we have no solid official information about the upcoming device, we do have a lot of rumors. And one of the newest ones is that PS5 will not only feature cross-play but enhance older generation games. According to Twitter user HipHopGamer, Sony is working on a ‘Remastering Engine’ that will enhance PS1, PS2, PS3, and PS4 titles. This is similar to how Xbox One X uses backward compatibility. It will add features like 4K resolution to older games.

But it is a rumor at the end of the day and we must remember that it may not be true when the the console is released. But Sony’s patents have previously revealed that the new console will feature backward compatibility. Other rumors suggest, Sony could give us a look at the upcoming PlayStation 5 console at the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show which begins next week. Sony announced that its next generation of console will be available Holiday 2020. But as is the norm with the company it shows off the device much before the designated date. CES is one of the biggest electronics show of the year which sees many new device launches.

Sony could give us a peek at the PlayStation 5 at CES 2020

Sony could give us a peek at the PlayStation 5 at CES 2020

The only game Sony has announced for PlayStation 5 up until now is Godfall. Besides this there is very little news about the specs. But something that has hit the news is that the Dualshock controller will feature haptic feedback and adaptive triggers. But what has really trigger the CES PS5 reveal rumor is that the official Sony website features the #SonyCES hashtag besides the statement that “The future is coming”.

New patent reveals Sony PlayStation 5 controller design

New patent reveals Sony PlayStation 5 controller design

The website explains that Sony will be unveiling a unique vision of the future. This will apparently be a sensational event and evoke emotions among the fans. And most people believe that only the PlayStation 5 could do things like this. According to leaks the Sony PS5 will start at a price of $499 (Rs 35,745 approx). This is great pricing, considering that it is apparently set to feature 2TB SSD storage as well.

  • Published Date: January 3, 2020 9:30 AM IST

