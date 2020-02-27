Sony PlayStation 5 might feature a redesigned controller with new features

The excitement is palpable this year as Sony is all set to release the PlayStation 5 console. Now, along with the new console, the company will also apparently providing its users with redesigned controllers. Regarding this a patent was discovered and reported by VideoGamesChronicle. The patent shows that the controller for the next generation of PlayStation is largely similar to the DualShock 4 controllers for PlayStation 4. But is does have a few significant differences. Though these are just what we understand from the blueprints seen in the patent filing.

The body of the controller seems to be slightly bulkier than the present generation ones. The grips are wider than the present generation controllers which means it resembles the Xbox controller in this aspect. The controller design shows that the triggers are also chunkier than the ones on DualShock 4 controllers. The light-bar seems to have been replaced by a USC-C port. This design seems to be accurate because most believe that it rings true with what the Wired reported when they used the PS5 prototype controller. They wrote that the new controllers are “an awful lot like the PS4‘s DualShock 4” and come with a USB-C charging port.

All speculations of the PS5 controllers say that these could come with “adaptive triggers” and “haptic feedback.” Apparently the Haptic Feedback technology will use the SoftMRF (Nano Magnetic Fluid) technology from Kurimoto Iron Works of Japan. This magnetic fluid is a functional one that changes viscosity when exposed to a magnetic field. A soft and hard nature of it can be achieved by varying the magnetic field. This can make the triggers harder or softer according to the players. Sony might also use the XB1 controller Hall sensor to increase the performance of the triggers. Sony might also use sensors to keep a track of the sweating a pulse of the player.

Sony PS5 specifications

The Sony PlayStation 5 is likely to come with a custom AMD Zen 2 CPU with a custom AMD GPU that supports ray-tracing and 3D audio technology. The memory of the upcoming PS5 is still not revealed but it does have SSD storage. It carries HDR support and now even supports 8K resolution. The Sony PS5 will also have an upgraded controller for next-gen gaming and a Blu-ray player built in.

We will certainly hear more about the memory and clock speeds as we near the release date of the Sony PlayStation 5. That being said, the Sony PS5 is already quite the update with SSD storage and 8K support.

As far as pricing is concerned, there is little known so far. Sony PS5 architect Mark Cerny has said that the company wants the console to be accessible for everybody. Even if Sony were to tone down the PS5 prices, expect a hefty 400 Euro (approximately Rs 32,000) price tag for the PlayStation 5.