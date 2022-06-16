comscore Sony PlayStation 5 new update adds TikTok-like gameplay editing features
Sony PlayStation 5 new update adds TikTok-like gameplay editing features: Check details

Share Factory Studio is PlayStation’s free editing app that allow players capture and edit gameplay footage on their consoles and share on different social media platforms.

Sony PlayStation 5 new update adds TikTok-like gameplay editing features

Sony PlayStation 5 update has added a new Share Factory Studio feature ‘Bits’ that lets users edit and share gameplay in a format similar to TikTok. According to the company, Bits is a simplified way to personalize and share gameplay clips and screenshots to friends on PS5. Players can choose from one of the many curated Bit styles to quickly create own version of a familiar or trending meme. Also Read - Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch with M2 will be available to order from June 17: Price, features and more

Share Factory Studio is PlayStation’s free editing app that allow players capture and edit gameplay footage on their consoles and share on different social media platforms. The app comes with advanced video and audio editing features, including support for HDR video and the ability to add animation, stickers, filters and voice effects. Also Read - Tesla India policy executive quits after company puts India plan on hold: Report

“Bits is also the perfect companion to the recently released Game Captures feature in the PS App. All of the Bits you create in Share Factory Studio can be automatically accessed from your phone and then shared out to your favorite social apps,” the firm said in a statement.

The new Bits editing experience includes the following features:

A brand-new editing mode with quick and easy access to all editing features and fresh content that can be added to your Bit.

Ability to create bite-sized entertainment that ranges from short three second rebounds to up to one-minute custom Bits.

New Bit styles that will update regularly from our Bits Live Service. Bit styles will refresh based on the day of the week, special events, holidays, seasons, and trending content.

Brand new sets of animated stickers that include sound and even text personalization options.

A new doodle feature which allows for creating freeform doodles using the DualSense wireless controller.

A new voiceover feature with the ability to add filters that change your voice to your voice recording.

Sony’s PS5 became the fastest-selling console on the market. Its demand is increasing and it won’t seem to stop anytime soon. However, Sony doesn’t have enough units to suffice the demand and that’s what the Japanese giant wants to improve on. Sony has revealed that it wants its PS5 production to be ramped up so that it can meet the unprecedented demand. It has also listed several ways of doing it.

  • Published Date: June 16, 2022 9:49 AM IST

How to set up Emergency SOS

How to turn on Dark Mode on Google Chrome

Apple may have some relief as UK may not enforce EU's USB Type-C law, but does it matter?

Explained: Apple s Buy Now Pay Later service

Here's what Indian analysts think about EU's decision to adopt USB Type-C for iPhones

