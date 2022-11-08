The restock date for the PlayStation 5 for November is out. The Sony PS5 will be available for purchase on November 11 at 12 PM. This comes almost exactly a month after the last restock in October. Interestingly, the Forbidden West bundle will also be sold in the upcoming restock. There are no details on whether the God of War Ragnarok bundle will be available in the country. The game though is launching on November 9, two days before the restock. Also Read - Sony PS5 price in India hiked, now starts at Rs 44,990

Sony PlayStation 5 restock date for November

The Sony PlayStation 5 will be available at its new price on November 11. For the unversed, the console received a price hike in the country. Now, the PS5 will start at Rs 44,990 for the Digital Edition and Rs 54,990 for the Disc Edition. Also Read - Sony announces PlayStation Plus games for November 2022: Check details here

The price for the bundles is also increased. The Forbidden West bundle will start at Rs 48,490 for the Digital Edition and Rs 59,990 for the Disc Edition. The console will be available at ShopAtSC, Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, Reliance Digital, and Vijay Sales.

The Sony PlayStation 5 is Sony’s next-gen console that offers true 8K gaming at up to 120 fps. It also has HDR support and tempest 3D Audio. The console that you buy will also come with a controller that will offer haptic feedback.

In related news, Sony recently announced the release date of its much-anticipated PS VR2. Sony’s PS VR2 will release on February 22, 2023, the same date on which the company first revealed its design this year. It will cost $550, that’s roughly Rs 45,500.

Additionally, the charging station for the controllers that it will ship with will cost $50, that’s approximately Rs 4,100.

The pre-orders for the headset will begin starting November 15 in the global markets. There are no details on when the headset will release in India, but it will most likely go official next year in-line with the global launch.