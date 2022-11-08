comscore Sony PS5 next restock set for November 11 in India: Check details
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Sony Playstation 5 Next Restock Scheduled For November 11
News

Sony PlayStation 5 next restock scheduled for November 11

Gaming

The next restock date for the PlayStation 5 console is here. It will go on sale later this week at the updated prices.

Highlights

  • Sony PS5 will go on restock later this week.
  • It will be available at the updated price.
  • Both the Digital as well as the Disc Edition will be available.
Sony PlayStation 5 restock

The restock date for the PlayStation 5 for November is out. The Sony PS5 will be available for purchase on November 11 at 12 PM. This comes almost exactly a month after the last restock in October. Interestingly, the Forbidden West bundle will also be sold in the upcoming restock. There are no details on whether the God of War Ragnarok bundle will be available in the country. The game though is launching on November 9, two days before the restock. Also Read - Sony PS5 price in India hiked, now starts at Rs 44,990

Sony PlayStation 5 restock date for November

The Sony PlayStation 5 will be available at its new price on November 11. For the unversed, the console received a price hike in the country. Now, the PS5 will start at Rs 44,990 for the Digital Edition and Rs 54,990 for the Disc Edition. Also Read - Sony announces PlayStation Plus games for November 2022: Check details here

The price for the bundles is also increased. The Forbidden West bundle will start at Rs 48,490 for the Digital Edition and Rs 59,990 for the Disc Edition. The console will be available at ShopAtSC, Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, Reliance Digital, and Vijay Sales.

The Sony PlayStation 5 is Sony’s next-gen console that offers true 8K gaming at up to 120 fps. It also has HDR support and tempest 3D Audio. The console that you buy will also come with a controller that will offer haptic feedback.

In related news, Sony recently announced the release date of its much-anticipated PS VR2. Sony’s PS VR2 will release on February 22, 2023, the same date on which the company first revealed its design this year. It will cost $550, that’s roughly Rs 45,500.

Additionally, the charging station for the controllers that it will ship with will cost $50, that’s approximately Rs 4,100.

The pre-orders for the headset will begin starting November 15 in the global markets. There are no details on when the headset will release in India, but it will most likely go official next year in-line with the global launch.

  • Published Date: November 8, 2022 8:27 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time is not cancelled
Gaming
Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time is not cancelled
Paytm revenue grows to Rs 1,914 (76 percent YoY increase)

News

Paytm revenue grows to Rs 1,914 (76 percent YoY increase)

Noise Two headphones debut in India with 50-hour playtime

Wearables

Noise Two headphones debut in India with 50-hour playtime

Top 5 Twitter alternatives you can opt for

Photo Gallery

Top 5 Twitter alternatives you can opt for

Nokia G60 5G to go on sale in India today: Check price, offers

Mobiles

Nokia G60 5G to go on sale in India today: Check price, offers

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Lava Blaze 5G Launched in India cheapest 5G under 10k, Watch video for details

Paytm revenue grows to Rs 1,914 (76 percent YoY increase)

Nokia G60 5G to go on sale in India today: Check price, offers

WhatsApp Working on iOS Edit Message like Feature, Watch Video

WhatsApp working on a dedicated app for tablets: Report

How To Send Stickers on WhatsApp and Download Stickers from Gallery, Watch Video

iPhone 13 to OnePlus 10T, Top 5 Smartphones To Buy Under Rs 60,000, Watch Video

WhatsApp Avatar Feature Rolls Out, New Update Alert, Watch video for details

Airtel, Jio now offer 5G services, but what about BSNL?

WhatsApp starts rolling out Communities globally: What it is, how to use it

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Lava Blaze 5G Launched in India, Check out the Cheapest 5G Smartphones under Rs 10,000

News

Lava Blaze 5G Launched in India, Check out the Cheapest 5G Smartphones under Rs 10,000
WhatsApp Tutorial: How To Send WhatsApp Stickers and Download More From the Stickers Gallery

Features

WhatsApp Tutorial: How To Send WhatsApp Stickers and Download More From the Stickers Gallery
WhatsApp Working on iOS Edit Message like Feature, Watch Video For Details

News

WhatsApp Working on iOS Edit Message like Feature, Watch Video For Details
iPhone 13 to OnePlus 10T, Top 5 Smartphones To Buy Under Rs 60,000

Features

iPhone 13 to OnePlus 10T, Top 5 Smartphones To Buy Under Rs 60,000