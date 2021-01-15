Sony PlayStation 5: No round 2 for pre-orders suggests report

If you have been waiting for to reveal details of the pre-order round 2, then you better not hold your breath. According to a new report by Gadgets , the company will not be running a second round of pre-orders for the PlayStation 5 in India. The PlayStation 5 is set to release on February 2. Also Read - Vaio is finally back in India: Launches Vaio E15, SE14 premium sleek laptops

We have reached out to for a comment on the same, and are yet to hear back from the company. We will update this space as and when the company responds. Also Read - Today's Tech News: Sony PlayStation 5 pre-orders begin, PUBG Mobile 1.2 update released

To recall, the went on pre-orders at multiple online retailers including Amazon, and more, on January 12. the gaming console sold out like hot cakes within just 10 minutes of going live, across all channels. This was sort of expected, considering the same has happened globally. This could be because of the extreme demand and limited stock due to Covid-19 restrictions. Also Read - Sony PlayStation 5 India pre-orders end faster than Xbox Series X; how can you book now

Sony India after the pre-orders were closed did suggest that the pre-orders would make a comeback. It urged its customers to stay in touch with retailers for the next pre-order phase.

According to the report, the company has stated that it does not plan to open another pre-order phase. And it recommends interested people to stay in touch with retailers for future pre-order updates.

Keep in mind that due to the global shortage, you could end up waiting a long time to get the PS5 in India even after its launch on February 2. There is a similar situation in the global markets with orders for the console, thus frustrating customers. Apart from this, the company has also not revealed when it will be bringing the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition to India.

PlayStation 5 is priced at Rs 49,990 for the standard version in India. And the Digital Edition will be priced at Rs 39,990, whenever the company decides to launch it in the country.