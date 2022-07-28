comscore Sony PS5 now supports 1440p resolution but everyone can't benefit yet
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Sony Playstation 5 Now Supports 1440p Resolution Gamelists But Everyone Cant Benefit Yet
News

Sony PlayStation 5 now supports 1440p resolution, gamelists but everyone can't benefit yet

Gaming

The new beta for the Sony PS5 brings a slew of new features, such as 1440p support, curated gamelists, and new social features.

ps5

Sony PlayStation 5 has received a new beta software with new features.

PlayStation 5 users can now set the resolution to 1440p as Sony has introduced new beta features. In a blog post, Sony said testers will be able to change the resolution to 1440p — one of the highly demanded features — on their PlayStation 5. The new beta for the Sony PS5 brings a slew of new features, so, other than 1440p support, you now have curated gamelists, additional social features, and a way to compare stereo and 3D audio. Also Read - Sony PS5 restock today at 12 PM: How to pre-order, tips to successfully book one

If you have a TV or a monitor with 1440p resolution, PlayStation 5 will give a video output in 1440p resolution instead of scaling it down to 1080p. That, obviously, needs you to be one of the testers. If games support 1440p resolution, then PS5 will run them in that resolution natively. But 4K games will be supersampled down to the 1440p resolution, however, with improved anti-aliasing. Also Read - PlayStation 5 faceplates could launch soon in India

Also Read - Sony PS5 India restock: PlayStation5, PlayStation5 Digital Edition pre-orders to begin at 12 PM today

To check whether your TV or monitor is compatible with 1440p resolution on PS5, beta testers can go to the screen and video section of the dashboard on the console. Sony, however, said that Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) will not be supported at the 1440p resolution. It will work only at 1080p and 4K resolutions.

Other features in the new PlayStation 5 beta

Apart from the new video output resolution, the new PS5 beta software brings gamelists, which will make organising your games easier. You can choose your favourite games from the main library and add them to your gamelist. Each gamelist supports up to 100 games, while you cannot create more than 15 gamelists. A gamelist can include disc, digital, and streaming games. To create a gamelist, go to the Your Collection tab and select Create Gamelist. You can name the list whatever your want.

Sony has also added other new features. PS5 testers can now compare stereo and 3D audio from a game on the same screen and choose what they like more. There is easier access to In-progress Activities at the top of the game hub. The PlayStation 5 also has new social features in the latest beta. You can now request party members to start Share Screen to watch the gameplay. You will now receive a notification to let you join a group when a friend is playing a game you can join. You will also be able to view new friends’ profiles and send them stickers and voice messages in parties.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: July 28, 2022 4:18 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Friendship Day 2022: Top 5 affordable TWS earbuds under Rs 5,000 in India July 2022
Photo Gallery
Friendship Day 2022: Top 5 affordable TWS earbuds under Rs 5,000 in India July 2022
New-Gen 2023 Suzuki Swift Sport spotted Testing, may launch in India soon: Check images, features and more

automobile

New-Gen 2023 Suzuki Swift Sport spotted Testing, may launch in India soon: Check images, features and more

OnePlus 10T 5G confirmed to come with 16 GB RAM

Mobiles

OnePlus 10T 5G confirmed to come with 16 GB RAM

Swiggy delivery partners go on Strike in Delhi: What this means for you

Apps

Swiggy delivery partners go on Strike in Delhi: What this means for you

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro leaked price hints at Apple AirPods Pro rival

Wearables

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro leaked price hints at Apple AirPods Pro rival

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Sony PS5 now supports 1440p resolution but everyone can't benefit yet

Friendship Day 2022: Top 5 affordable TWS earbuds under Rs 5,000 in India July 2022

Friendship Day 2022: Here are the top 5 affordable TWS earbuds under Rs 5,000 in India July 2022

Eight Yakuza games will soon be free for PS4 and PS5 owners

Google Pixel 6a Goes on Sale from 28th July 2022 on Flipkart, Watch Video

5G spectrum auction FAQ: What is it and what does it mean for Jio, Airtel, Vi?

How to Check iPhone Original or Fake

Top 5 Smartwatches Under 2000

Hide Status Updates from Specific People on WhatsApp

ASUS targets gaming space with ROG, TUF laptops to achieve aggressive goals in India: Executive

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Google Pixel 6a Goes on Sale from 28th July 2022 on Flipkart, Check out the Video to Know Price & Offers

News

Google Pixel 6a Goes on Sale from 28th July 2022 on Flipkart, Check out the Video to Know Price & Offers
BGR Talks: Indrajit Belgundi, Senior Director, Dell India

BGR Talks

BGR Talks: Indrajit Belgundi, Senior Director, Dell India
Google Finally Launched Street View On Google Maps In India, Watch Video To know which Places

News

Google Finally Launched Street View On Google Maps In India, Watch Video To know which Places
Samsung Launched Galaxy S22

News

Samsung Launched Galaxy S22 " Bora Purple" Edition, Check out the video

new arrivals in india

T1x 4G 128GB
T1x 4G 128GB

12,999

Note 12 Pro 4G
Note 12 Pro 4G

15,890

Razr 2022
Razr 2022

97,990

X30 Pro
X30 Pro

59,990

X8 Pro 5G
X8 Pro 5G

29,990

Phone 1 256GB
Phone 1 256GB

34,999