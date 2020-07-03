comscore Sony PlayStation 5 pages go live on Flipkart and Amazon India
Sony PlayStation 5 pages go live on Flipkart and Amazon India

Sony PlayStation 5 promotion page on Flipkart and Amazon India come with the button to notify users when more details are available.

  Published: July 3, 2020 8:51 PM IST
After much fanfare Sony finally took the wraps off its PlayStation 5 console at the gameplay reveal event recently. And while the world and other companies are postponing things, Sony and Microsoft are sticking to their guns. And they want to release their next generation consoles on ‘Holiday 2020’ as they promised. Though reports claim that initially the number of units available for Sony PlayStation 5 may be limited. Also Read - Sony PS5 goes for third party pre-order at $700; PlayStation boss speaks on price

And now the Sony PlayStation 5 promotion page has gone live on both Flipkart and Amazon India. The pages come with the button to notify users when more details are available. Besides this other details are also shared on the page which include the PS5 accessories and games that will come to India. Also Read - New Sony PS5 leak suggests a 2TB variant which may be priced at £599

PlayStation 5 accessories for India

– Pulse 3D Wireless Headset Also Read - Sony PS5 games event rescheduled to take place on June 11

– Media Remote

– DualSense Charging Station

– HD Camera

PS5 games for India

– Spider-Man: Miles Morales

– Horizon Forbidden West

– Gran Turismo 7

– Demon’s Souls

– Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart

– Sackboy A Big Adventure

– Destruction AllStars

– Returnal

As for when the pre-order of PS5 may go live, Sony has not clarified anything yet. The price of the PS5 console has not been revealed as well, which is the case for all markets around the world.

Speaking about the price, rumors of the Sony PlayStation 5 price are rife. And most believe the upcoming consoles would be costly. And leaks up until now have suggested priced ranging from $699 to 499 Euros. Hence when the price is revealed in Indian currency we can definitely expect it to be rather high.

Sony PlayStation 5 price, launch date leaked in Amazon France listing; check details

Sony PlayStation 5 price, launch date leaked in Amazon France listing; check details

As for availability in India, previous reports have claimed that it will be in-line with the global launch. In fact, most retailers are apparently hopeful to have the Sony PlayStation 5 in stock at launch. As for Sony it is still maintaining its ‘Holiday 2020’ timeline and is yet to share a concrete date of release.

