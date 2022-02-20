Sony has announced the next pre-order date for their latest and greatest console, PlayStation 5. The company will be opening the pre-booking window for a short period on February 22. The booking process will begin at 12PM. Also Read - Uncharted's Nathan Drake coming to Fortnite: Details here

According to Sony, the deliveries of the console for buyers who manage to pre-book it will begin from March 10. This is the second PS5 pre-booking in the year 2022. The last sale was conducted in January. Sony's struggle with the shortage of PlayStation 5 units is bound to continue for some more time and interested buyers will need to be ready for the fact that the stock will run out in seconds, again.

During the first pre-booking of the year, only the Sony PS5 standard edition was available. Now, Sony will be selling both, the standard edition and the PS5 Digital Edition on February 22. The delivery dates for the Digital edition will also start around March 10.

The standard version is still selling for the same launch price which is Rs 49,990. The Sony PlayStation 5 Digital Edition is selling at Rs 39,990. The new console will be made available across different retailers such Amazon, Flipkart, Vijay Sales, Game the Shop, Croma, GameLoot and Reliance Digital.

Tips and tricks you can keep in mind while pre-ordering the PS5

-Try to open multiple e-commerce websites on your laptop, this will give you a chance even if one site fails. But don’t overcrowd your browser as well. Just select the retailers you rely on.

-While keeping multiple tabs open is great, it will be even better if you have someone else’s help you through the booking process. An additional pair of hands and a separate machine doubles your chances to book the console.

-Don’t give up easily, sometimes servers tend to get overloaded and websites end up showing the stock minutes after the assigned time of 12 PM. Some buyers have even managed to book the console hours later due to this error.

-It is imperative that you keep all your payment information saved on that platform before time. This helps a great deal during those final seconds of booking the console. Make sure you are logged in to your account.

-Try to keep multiple payment options at hand such as UPI, credit/debit card and more.

While these tips might help you, they do not guarantee success when the pre-orders begin. Sony is facing an acute shortage of consoles due to the chip shortage. The company recently confirmed that they will continue to build PS4 this year. This could be because PS5 units might still be hard to come by.