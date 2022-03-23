Sony PlayStation 5 pre-order dates are out. This will be the third pre-order for the year 2022. The new generation of the PlayStation console will be available for pre-orders on March 24. The pre-orders will go live at 12PM. The console will be available on the company’s official store, ShopatSC. Other than that, the Sony PS5 will also be available with retailers such Amazon, Flipkart, Vijay Sales, Game the Shop, Croma, GameLoot and Reliance Digital. Also Read - Apple iPhone SE 2022 sale begins in India: Check offers on bank cards, exchange and more

Sony has announced that the deliveries for this batch of PS5s will start from April 8. However, the dates may vary in accordance with the final destination. While Sony has been offering the console on a monthly basis, don’t expect the sale to last for more than a couple of minutes if not seconds. The company continues to battle the semiconductor shortage. The ongoing uncertainty in the global geo-political situation will not make it any better. Also Read - Sony now offering free 3-month Apple TV+ to PS4 owners: Check how to avail

What to do to get the PS5 in this sale?

While there’s nothing concrete that will guarantee availability of the console, there are a few tips that can help you get the PS5 while ordering online. Also Read - Everything announced at PlayStation State of Play: Ghostwire: Tokyo, Returnal Ascension, Exoprimal, more

-Try to open multiple e-commerce websites on your laptop, this will give you a chance even if one site fails. But don’t overcrowd your browser as well. Just select the retailers you rely on.

-While keeping multiple tabs open is great, it will be even better if you have someone else’s help you through the booking process. An additional pair of hands and a separate machine doubles your chances to book the console.

-Don’t give up easily, sometimes servers tend to get overloaded and websites end up showing the stock minutes after the assigned time of 12 PM. Some buyers have even managed to book the console hours later due to this error.

-It is imperative that you keep all your payment information saved on that platform before time. This helps a great deal during those final seconds of booking the console. Make sure you are logged in to your account.

-Try to keep multiple payment options at hand such as UPI, credit/debit card and more.

Sony sells two variants of the PS5. The PS5 Digital and PS5 standard. The Digital variant still comes with the original launch price tag of 39,990. The standard variant with a Blu Ray disk slot, retains the price tag of Rs 49,990.