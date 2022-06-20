Sony PS5 restock: PlayStation 5 pre-orders to begin at 12 PM tomorrow

Sony PlayStation 5 pre-orders to begin at 12 PM tomorrow: Here's how to get one for yourself

Those who are awaiting an opportunity to buy a Sony PlayStation 5 are in for good news. The gaming console is all set to be restocked in India on June 21 (tomorrow) starting at 12 PM IST. Sony has been keeping with the demand by announcing frequent restock of its PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition gaming consoles. Also Read - Sony PlayStation 5 new update adds TikTok-like gameplay editing features: Check details

Where you can buy PS5 in India?

One can pre-book the gaming console online retailers like Amazon, ShopAtSC, GamesTheShop, Croma, Flipkart, Vijay Sales, etc. Buyers can also get EMI options on these retailer sites. The latest units may be going out of stock soon, similar to the previous restocks. Also Read - Sony to ramp up PS5's production, targets a 50% market share for the PS5 alone

Sony PS5 Price In India

To recall, the Sony PlayStation 5 Standard version with the disk is priced at Rs 349,990 while the digital version will be priced at Rs 39,990. the PS5 Digital Edition without the blu-ray disc drive will be available for Rs. 39,990 in India. E-commerce portals are also offering the standard PS5 bundled with the Grand Turismo 7 game for Rs. 54,990. Also Read - Sony wants nearly half of its portfolio to include only mobile and PC games by 2025

Sony PS5 price, specifications

The Sony PlayStation 5 comes with 8K gaming support at up to 120fps. It also comes with support for 4K TV gaming, which can enable a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth gameplay. PS5 also gets HDR TV tech.

There’s also support for Tempest 3D AudioTech that will ensure an immersive gaming experience through headphones or TV speakers. The Dual Sense controller enables the arguably best haptics feedback.

The new Sony console also comes with a variety of exclusive titles such as Spider-Man Miles Morale, Demon’s Souls, Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, and more.

Sony in a recent presentation revealed via a chart that it wants to focus more on PC and mobile segments while also keeping the console segment intact. Last year, over 90% portfolio of Sony consisted only of the PS4. As for this year, Sony has nearly 70% of the market only for the consoles, which incl