News

Sony PlayStation 5 pre-orders to begin at 12 PM tomorrow: How to pre-book PS5, price, other details

Gaming

PS5 Digital Edition will be available to pre-order via online retailers like ShopAtSC, Flipkart, Amazon, Croma, Vijay Sales, Reliance Digital, and Games The Shop.

Sony PlayStation 5

Sony PlayStation 5 India restock on July 23: How to pre-book PS5, price, other details

Sony India has announced that the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition will be available for purchase on July 23 in India. PS5 Digital Edition will be available to pre-order via online retailers like ShopAtSC, Flipkart, Amazon, Croma, Vijay Sales, Reliance Digital, and Games The Shop. One can pre-order the console from these websites at 12 PM on July 23. The stock will likely be limited, so we advise you to set reminders and log onto these websites a few minutes before the pre-order window opens. Also Read - God of War Ragnarok Launch Edition goes up for pre-orders in India

Sony PS5 Price In India

To recall, the Sony PlayStation 5 Standard version with the disk is priced at Rs 349,990 while the digital version will be priced at Rs 39,990. the PS5 Digital Edition without the blu-ray disc drive will be available for Rs. 39,990 in India. E-commerce portals are also offering the standard PS5 bundled with the Grand Turismo 7 game for Rs. 54,990. Also Read – Sony wants nearly half of its portfolio to include only mobile and PC games by 2025

Sony PS5 price, specifications

The Sony PlayStation 5 comes with 8K gaming support at up to 120fps. It also comes with support for 4K TV gaming, which can enable a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth gameplay. PS5 also gets HDR TV tech.

There’s also support for Tempest 3D AudioTech that will ensure an immersive gaming experience through headphones or TV speakers. The Dual Sense controller enables the arguably best haptics feedback.

The new Sony console also comes with a variety of exclusive titles such as Spider-Man Miles Morale, Demon’s Souls, Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, and more.

Separately, Sony is planning to ramp up the production for its PS5 gaming console owing to its soaring demand. The company, as per reports, is planning to onboard multiple supplier for the same. This move is also likely to help the company mitigate any effects that it might have faced owing to the ongoing crisis in Ukraine.

  • Published Date: July 22, 2022 12:21 PM IST

