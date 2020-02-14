Sony PlayStation 5 price has been leaked

People have been rather excited with the release of the upcoming Sony PlayStation 5 launch. And Sony has been milking the release of its next gen model. But if recent rumors are to be believed, then Sony will be pricing the PS5 somewhere between $400 to $450. This is quite a bit more than what PS4 launched at. And rumors are that Sony is trying hard to bring down the prices of the PS5.

Back when the PS3 launched Sony sold the console at a loss because it featured cutting edge technology. But with the release of the PS4, Sony started making a profit from its consoles. It was a trend to sell consoles for a loss and make up in the sale of games. But that practice was put to an end with the PS4 launch. But the present lack of resources due to the coronavirus and the use of costly SSDs in the PS5, the price has been driven up. But these are not confirmed yet hence people should take it with a pinch of salt.

Sony PlayStation 5 specifications

The Sony PlayStation 5 is likely to come with a custom AMD Zen 2 CPU with a custom AMD GPU that supports ray-tracing and 3D audio technology. The memory of the upcoming PS5 is still not revealed but it does have SSD storage. It carries HDR support and now even supports 8K resolution. The Sony PS5 will also have an upgraded controller for next-gen gaming and a Blu-ray player built in.

We will certainly hear more about the memory and clock speeds as we near the release date of the Sony PlayStation 5. That being said, the PS5 is already quite the update with SSD storage and 8K support.

As far as pricing is concerned, there is little known so far. Sony PS5 architect Mark Cerny has said that the company wants the console to be accessible for everybody. Even if Sony were to tone down the PS5 prices, expect a hefty 400 Euro (approximately Rs 32,000) price tag for the PlayStation 5.