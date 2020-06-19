Sony PlayStation 5 price leaked in Amazon France listing

Sony recently let us all have the first official look at the Sony PlayStation 5 design and the two variants. The event even saw Sony drop a few game titles that will be exclusive to the PS5. However, Sony did not reveal two of the most-awaited details that console-gaming fans had been waiting for – The ‘When?’ and the ‘How much?’. Also Read - Sony PlayStation 5 special edition and new UI teased, black variant hinted

However, a new temporary listing spotted in the Amazon France website hints at the pricing details and release date of the Sony PlayStation 5. The listing was quickly spotted by Twitter user Ben Geskins who took a screenshot of the page before it was unsurprisingly taken down later. If the post details are accurate, we could see the Sony PS5 console launch on November 20, 2020, in Europe. Dates around the same timeframe can be expected for the US and Japan as well. The leaked data goes hand-in-hand with the expected Holiday 2020 launch date for the console. Also Read - Sony PS5 goes for third party pre-order at $700; PlayStation boss speaks on price

Sony PlayStation 5 price

Talking about the leaked pricing, the screenshot mentions a price of 499 Euros for the standard Sony PlayStation 5 with a disk drive. Meanwhile, the Digital-only edition of the Sony PS5 will cost 399 Euros as per the listing. These figures translate to a rough price of $560 (about Rs 42677.88) and $460 (about Rs 35056.83) respectively. However, it is noteworthy that France implements a 20 percent sales tax, without which the price could come down by about $10 for both models.

It still remains to be seen how accurate these pricing details are, which are obviously not confirmed to be true yet. However, given the pricing of the Sony PlayStation 4, the new pricing seems to be fairly accurate. While it is on the higher side for a console, we must take into account the many changes, upgrades as well as the switch to SSD storage.