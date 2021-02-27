comscore PlayStation 5 to support expandable SSD storage, higher fan speed
BLA21 cibil.com ageas federal zee hindustan
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • PlayStation 5 to allow SSD expandable storage, higher fan speed with next update
News

PlayStation 5 to allow SSD expandable storage, higher fan speed with next update

Gaming

Sony will activate the expandable SSD drive bay on the PS5 with the next update. It will also improve the fan speeds to keep temperatures under control.

Sony PlayStation 5

If you have just bought the PlayStation 5 and are seeking ways to expand the storage, there’s good news. A Sony spokesperson has confirmed that it will bring support for M.2 SSD storage expansion on the PS5 console later this with a software update. The expansion support will allow players to install PS5 titles on the SSD drive instead of installing it on the system storage. The PS5 currently allows only legacy titles from PS4 and older models to run on external storage. Also Read - Top 5 UPI apps you can use to transfer money in India: GPay, Paytm, more

Along with support for storage expansion, the PlayStation 5 will also be able to run its cooling fan at higher speeds with this update. This is introduced in a bid to keep the system from overheating. The report comes from Bloomberg, in which a Sony spokesperson has revealed the plans. Sony is yet to confirm this officially yet. Also Read - Motorola to launch its new Moto Watch series soon: Here are more details

PlayStation 5 update to solve common issues

The PlayStation 5 comes with 825GB of onboard storage and players only have access to 667GB of space for installing games. In an age where modern gaming titles weigh over 100GB, the limited storage space restricts the number of titles you can have installed at a time. It’s the same story with the Xbox Series S and Series X consoles. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 10, Realme GT 5G, OnePlus 9, and more: Upcoming smartphones to launch in March 2021

Xbox Series X controller

The Storage Expansion slot on the Xbox Series X.

Since Sony is yet to announce anything on this front officially, it remains to be seen whether Sony goes the Microsoft way of limiting specific kinds of storage drives for the PS5. In the Xbox Series X and Series S universe, the only way to expand your storage is by purchasing the Seagate Storage Expansion Card and putting it in the dedicated slot. The Seagate solution offers 1TB space for game installations on the new Xbox consoles.

As of now, the Xbox Series X offers the most amount of onboard storage space of any modern-gen gaming console. The PS5 comes second with its 667GB storage while the Xbox Series S offers sub-400GB storage. Microsoft’s storage expansion solution will set you back by Rs 23,499 in India.

Both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles are available in limited stocks in India. Sony has so far held a single sale for the PS5 regular version, costing Rs 49,990. Microsoft has held several sales for the Series S and Series X consoles, although the Series X is still difficult to land. Both consoles were formally announced in India in November 2020.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: February 27, 2021 10:57 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Top 5 UPI Apps to send and receive money
Photo Gallery
Top 5 UPI Apps to send and receive money
Top 5 UPI apps you can use to transfer money in India: GPay, Paytm, more

Photo Gallery

Top 5 UPI apps you can use to transfer money in India: GPay, Paytm, more

Motorola to soon launch two new smartwatches: Here's what we know

Wearables

Motorola to soon launch two new smartwatches: Here's what we know

Redmi Note 10 to OnePlus 9 and more: Smartphones to launch in March 2021

Mobiles

Redmi Note 10 to OnePlus 9 and more: Smartphones to launch in March 2021

Top 5 free video editor apps for Android users

Photo Gallery

Top 5 free video editor apps for Android users

Top 5 free video editor apps for Android: FilmoraGo, Viva Video, Quik, Adobe Premiere Rush

Photo Gallery

Top 5 free video editor apps for Android: FilmoraGo, Viva Video, Quik, Adobe Premiere Rush

Free Fire Project Cobra now live: Here's what it has in store for you

Gaming

Free Fire Project Cobra now live: Here's what it has in store for you

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Realme C11 review

Motorola to soon launch two new smartwatches: Here's what we know

Free Fire Project Cobra now live: Here's what it has in store for you

Samsung Galaxy A32, Galaxy A52, and Galaxy A72 support page live ahead of India launch

Here are the most-shipped, popular smartphones in 2020

Microsoft Xbox Live was down for over 5 hours; here's what happened

Here's how you can see who viewed your Facebook profile

Android 12 update coming in 2021: Five interesting features worth waiting

PUBG New State: Five simple points a PUBG Mobile fan should know

LiDAR on iPhones, iPads: Is it beneficial, will it come to Android devices?

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G first impressions: Decent performer, good battery backup

Related Topics

हिंदी समाचार

Telegram मेंं जुड़े WhatsApp वाले कई फीचर्स, चैटिंग का बदलेगा अंदाज

Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale 7000 रुपये से कम में खरीदें ये टॉप 5 स्मार्टफोन

Samsung से Xiaomi तक, इन प्रीमियम फोन्स की कीमत में भारी कटौती

Jio Phone यूजर्स को बड़ा गिफ्ट, अब दो साल तक नहीं कराना होगा रिचार्ज

आधार कार्ड से PAN को ऐसे करें लिंक, नहीं तो देना पड़ सकता है 10 हजार का जुर्माना

Latest Videos

How can you see who viewed your Facebook profile?

Features

How can you see who viewed your Facebook profile?
Nokia 3.4 review: Is it worth buying at Rs 11,999?

Reviews

Nokia 3.4 review: Is it worth buying at Rs 11,999?
Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G unboxing and first look: Decent performer for the price

Hands On

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G unboxing and first look: Decent performer for the price
Top 5 Alternatives of Samsung Galaxy F62

Features

Top 5 Alternatives of Samsung Galaxy F62

News

Motorola to soon launch two new smartwatches: Here's what we know
Wearables
Motorola to soon launch two new smartwatches: Here's what we know
Free Fire Project Cobra now live: Here's what it has in store for you

Gaming

Free Fire Project Cobra now live: Here's what it has in store for you
Samsung Galaxy A32, Galaxy A52, and Galaxy A72 support page live ahead of India launch

News

Samsung Galaxy A32, Galaxy A52, and Galaxy A72 support page live ahead of India launch
Here are the most-shipped, popular smartphones in 2020

News

Here are the most-shipped, popular smartphones in 2020
Microsoft Xbox Live was down for over 5 hours; here's what happened

Gaming

Microsoft Xbox Live was down for over 5 hours; here's what happened

new arrivals in india

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Best Sellers