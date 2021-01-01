comscore Sony PlayStation 5 India launch February 2, release and sale deatils
Sony PlayStation 5 India launch date confirmed

Sony PlayStation 5 India launch date has finally been confirmed. The company has also announced the pre-order details of the PS5.

Sony PS5, playstation 5, ps5 india launch, ps5 launch date, ps5 pre-orders, ps5 sale date

Sony wishes Happy New Year to its users by officially announcing the PlayStation 5 or PS5 India launch date. All the gaming enthusiasts in India should be happy as PS5 will release on February 2, 2021. The pre-orders will begin 12PM on the January 12. With the next-generation gaming console, Sony will aim to take on the likes of Microsoft’s Xbox Series X. Also Read - Reports of Microsoft acquiring Sony are fake, here's what really happened

In an official announcement the company said, “we are happy to announce that PS5 shall be launched in India on the 2nd of February, 2021 – Pre Orders for PS5 shall begin 12PM on the 12th of January and shall be available for Pre-Orders (until stock lasts at respective retailer).” Also Read - Prices of LED TVs, refrigerators, other consumer electronics to hike in January

If you are interested to buy PlayStation 5 in India head over to Amazon, Flipkart, Croma , Reliance Digital , Games The Shop, Shop at Sony Center, Vijay Sales and select other authorized Retail partners. As already mentioned, gamers will be able to pre-order PlayStation or PS5 only till stocks last. The company hasn’t confirmed the number of units that will be available in the country. Also Read - Sony PlayStation Holiday Sale: Discounts on Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and more

Sony PlayStation 5 price in India

How will Sony PlayStation 5 cost in India? Well, Sony already confirmed the PlayStation 5 price in India a few months ago. As per the company, the PlayStation 5 will be available for a price of Rs 49,990 for the normal edition. The digital edition of PS5 will be priced in India at Rs 39,990.

Sony has also announced that the DualSense Wireless Controller will be available at a price of Rs 5,990 in India. The HD camera will be available for Rs 5,190, the Pulse 3D Wireless Headset at Rs 8,590, the media remote at Rs 2,590 and the DualSense Charging Station for a price of Rs 2,590.

Microsoft’s Xbox Series X is currently available in the country at a price of Rs 49,990. It is available through batches with limited units in the country.

  • Published Date: January 1, 2021 11:38 AM IST
  • Updated Date: January 1, 2021 11:57 AM IST

Microsoft has not acquired Sony Corp, reports online on the same are false

News

Microsoft has not acquired Sony Corp, reports online on the same are false
LED TVs, refrigerators, other consumer electronics to get more expensive

News

LED TVs, refrigerators, other consumer electronics to get more expensive
Sony PlayStation Holiday Sale live: Discounts on multiple AAA titles

Deals

Sony PlayStation Holiday Sale live: Discounts on multiple AAA titles
Investor files suit against Cyberpunk 2077 developer

News

Investor files suit against Cyberpunk 2077 developer

