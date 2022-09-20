comscore Sony PlayStation 5 restock date in India: Time, where to pre-order, price, and more
News

Sony PS5 restock date in India: Time, where to pre-order, price, and more

Gaming

Players can look at Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, Vijay Sales, Games The Shop, Sony Centre at 12:00 PM on September 26.

ps5

Sony PlayStation 5 restock date in India: Time, where to pre-order, price, and more

The next PlayStation 5 restock date for India is here. The PS5 will be available for pre-order next week in the country via online retailers. Players can look at Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, Vijay Sales, Games The Shop, Sony Centre at 12:00 PM on September 26, 2022, to get their hands on the console. The stock will likely be limited, so we advise you to set reminders and log onto these websites a few minutes before the pre-order window opens. Also Read - Tekken 8 trailer revealed during Sony State of Play: Watch here

Sony PS5 Price In India

To recall, the Sony PlayStation 5 Standard version with the disk is priced at Rs 349,990 while the digital version will be priced at Rs 39,990. the PS5 Digital Edition without the blu-ray disc drive will be available for Rs. 39,990 in India. E-commerce portals are also offering the standard PS5 bundled with the Grand Turismo 7 game for Rs. 54,990. Also Read – Sony wants nearly half of its portfolio to include only mobile and PC games by 2025

Sony PS5 price, specifications

The Sony PlayStation 5 comes with 8K gaming support at up to 120fps. It also comes with support for 4K TV gaming, which can enable a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth gameplay. PS5 also gets HDR TV tech.

There’s also support for Tempest 3D AudioTech that will ensure an immersive gaming experience through headphones or TV speakers. The Dual Sense controller enables the arguably best haptics feedback.

The new Sony console also comes with a variety of exclusive titles such as Spider-Man Miles Morale, Demon’s Souls, Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, and more.

Meanwhile, Sony also started rolling out a new software update for the console with several new features. The update includes several highly-requested features like 1440p HDMI video output and gamelists, as well as social features like the ability to request a Share Screen from a fellow party member, easily view new friends’ profiles, and receive a notification to help you join a friend’s game more quickly from a party chat.

  • Published Date: September 20, 2022 12:18 PM IST
