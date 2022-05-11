comscore Sony PlayStation 5 restock dates revealed for May: Check offers, other details
Sony PlayStation 5 restock dates revealed: Check new offer, other details

Sony recently disclosed the sales of the console for FY22. Since its launch, the company has sold over 19 million units of the new gaming console.

Sony has announced the pre-order dates for the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition and the standard edition. The console will be made available at 12 PM on May 13. The details have been listed on Sony’s official store ShopatSC. Also Read - Sony sold over 19 million units of PlayStation 5, still fell short of its target

The gaming console will be available via multiple online avenues including ShopatSC, Amazon.in, Flipkart, Vijay Sales, Croma, Reliance Digital, Games The Shop and GameLoot. Also Read - Mother's Day Gift Guide: Apple HomePod Mini, Garmin Vívomove Sport smartwatch, Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones and more

New PlayStation 5-GT7 Combo

To sweeten the deal, ShopatSC will be offering a Gran Turismo 7 combo with the Blu-ray edition of the PlayStation 5. With the combo, the buyer will have to pay Rs 54,490 for both the game and console. The console is priced at Rs 49,990 and the game will cost Rs 4,999 separately. Also Read - PlayStation Plus free games for May: FIFA 22 to Tribes of Midgard, check all offerings

There’s no mention of the number of units that will be made available in this pre-order session. However, if we have learnt anything from the past, it is that the stock vanishes within minutes if not seconds. In order to enhance your chances, you can use multiple platforms to try to book yours. Another simple way to better your chances is to try pre-booking with help of friends or family. All hands on deck approach can yield great results. Using a stable WiFi connection is also a must.

While the chances may not improve dramatically, Sony’s plan for 2022 has raised hopes. The company recently revealed the sales made last financial year. The target for this year will require Sony to pump in many more units this year.

Sony PlayStation 5 Sales in FY22

Sony recently disclosed the sales of the console for FY22. Since its launch, the company has sold over 19 million units of the new console. Despite this, they couldn’t meet their goal for the last financial year.

In FY22, Sony sold 11.5 million PlayStation 5 units. This was the first time the console completed a year of sales. The console was launched in late 2020. Sony had a target to sell 14.8 million units in the last fiscal year. The Japanese company fell short by almost 3.3 million units. That’s over 22 percent lesser than what sony expected to achieve. The company has been facing a crisis due to the lack of components. Despite a relatively slow year, Sony has set a target of achieving sales of 18 million units in sales for the current year.

  • Published Date: May 11, 2022 3:39 PM IST
  • Updated Date: May 11, 2022 3:54 PM IST

