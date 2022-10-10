Sony PS5, PS5 Digital Edition India restock details announced

Sony PlayStation 5 has been in short supply ever since the company launched the gaming console back in 2020. The company has tried to meet the ever increasing demand for its PS5 by organising frequent restock of the gaming console. The last PS5 restock took place on September 26 and now the company has announced the dates for its next PS5 restock. Interested buyers will be able to pre-book the Sony PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition gaming consoles in India on October 12. Also Read - Sony’s new PS5 models expected to arrive in India soon: Here’s what we know so far

Sony Centre and Games The Shop have already confirmed that PS5 restock will take place on their platforms at 12PM on October 12. Other e-retail platforms, which includes Flipkart, Amazon India, Reliance Digital, Croma and Vijay Sales have listed the two gaming consoles, that is, the PlayStation 5 and the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition as coming soon.

An FAQ page on Sony Centre's official website says that buyers who pre-book the PS5 or PS5 Digital Edition gaming console will get the gaming console delivered by October 21, 2022.

Gadgets 360 reports that PS5 restock on Amazon India will be a part of the ongoing Great Indian Festival: Extra Happiness Days sale, as a part of which interested buyers will get up to 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs 7,750 on the purchases made via Axis Bank credit and debit cards and credit card EMIs, up to 10 percent instant discount on CiTi Bank credit and debit cards and credit card EMIs, 10 percent instant discount on ICICI Bank credit card and credit card EMIs and five percent instant discount and five percent cash back on payments made via Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card.

On Flipkart, the PlayStation 5 restock will be a part of the upcoming Big Diwali Sale, which will begin on October 11 and go on until October 16, as a part of which the e-retailer is offering up to 10 percent instant cashback on Paytm wallet and UPI transactions, and a 10 percent instant discount on SBI Yono cards.

Separately, Sony is also offering discounts on the purchase of various PS5 games on Sony Centre between October 4 and October 24. During the ongoing sale, Horizon Forbidden West and Gran Turismo 7 standard Edition are available for Rs 3,999 instead of Rs 4,999, while Death Stranding Director’s Cut is available of Rs 2,499 instead of Rs 2,999. Similarly, The Last of Us is available for Rs 1,499 instead of Rs 2,499.