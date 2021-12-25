Here s when you will be able to buy Sony PS5 in India

Sony’s PlayStation 5 gaming console will be back in stock in India soon. Sony has officially announced the restock of the PlayStation 5 gaming console on Sony Center website. As per the listing on the Sony Center website, the PS5 gaming console will be up for pre-orders starting 12PM on December 28. The standard edition of the device will be available at a price of Rs 49,990, while the digital edition will be available at a price of Rs 39,990 on the platform. Also Read - Sony is offering PlayStation Plus yearly subscription at an amazing price: Check it out here

Apart from Sony Center, PlayStation 5 will also be available for pre-order on other e-retail platforms in India including Amazon, Flipkart and Croma. Just like the Sony Center, the PlayStation 5 is listed to be available for pre-orders on Amazon India at 12PM on December 28. Indian e-retail platform Flipkart, on the other hand, shows the device to be ‘Coming Soon’. The PlayStation 5 gaming console is also listed on Croma India’s website. While the platform does show the gaming console to be available to purchase, the option to place it in the cart doesn’t seem to be working at the moment. Also Read - God of War PC release in January: Here are the minimum requirement to play the game

Beyond these platforms, the PlayStation 5 gaming console is also expected to be available for preorders on other platforms, which includes Game Loot, Games The Shop, Vijay Sales and Prepaid Gamer Card next week. Also Read - Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection to hit PS5 in January 2022

It is worth noting that while the PlayStation 5 will go on pre-orders on Amazon India and the Sony Center on December 28, there is no estimated date of delivery available on either of the two platforms.

When did the last PlayStation 5 restock happen?

Prior to this, the last restock of the Sony PlayStation 5 gaming console took place on December 6. At the time, the gaming console was sold out within minutes of being up for pre-orders in the country.

Sony launched its PlayStation 4 successor – PlayStation 5 – gaming console in November last year. Ever since, it has been available in short supplies across the globe. While the company has tried to restock the gaming console frequently, the device still is pretty difficult to catch hold of.