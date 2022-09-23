comscore Sony PlayStation 5 restock on Monday at 12 PM: How to pre-order, price, features and more
News

Sony PS5 restock on Monday at 12 PM: How to pre-order, price, features and more

Gaming

The Sony PlayStation 5 will be available for pre-order next week in the country via online retailers. One can pre-order the PS5 at Flipkart, Croma, Vijay Sales, Games The Shop and Sony Centre. Now in a new development, e-commerce giant Amazon has teased that the next PS5 restock will be happening on September 26th. Also Read - Sony PS5 restock date in India: Time, where to pre-order, price, and more

Also Read - Tekken 8 trailer revealed during Sony State of Play: Watch here

Sony PS5 Price in India

To recall, the Sony PlayStation 5 Standard version with the disk is priced at Rs 349,990 while the digital version will be priced at Rs 39,990. the PS5 Digital Edition without the blu-ray disc drive will be available for Rs. 39,990 in India. E-commerce portals are also offering the standard PS5 bundled with the Grand Turismo 7 game for Rs. 54,990. Also Read – Sony wants nearly half of its portfolio to include only mobile and PC games by 2025 Also Read - Sony PS5 software update with 1440p support starts rolling out globally: Check Details

Sony PS5 price, specifications

The Sony PlayStation 5 comes with 8K gaming support at up to 120fps. It also comes with support for 4K TV gaming, which can enable a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth gameplay. PS5 also gets HDR TV tech.

There’s also support for Tempest 3D AudioTech that will ensure an immersive gaming experience through headphones or TV speakers. The Dual Sense controller enables the arguably best haptics feedback.

The new Sony console also comes with a variety of exclusive titles such as Spider-Man Miles Morale, Demon’s Souls, Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, and more.

Meanwhile, Sony also started rolling out a new software update for the console with several new features. The update includes several highly-requested features like 1440p HDMI video output and gamelists, as well as social features like the ability to request a Share Screen from a fellow party member, easily view new friends’ profiles, and receive a notification to help you join a friend’s game more quickly from a party chat.

  • Published Date: September 23, 2022 1:00 PM IST
