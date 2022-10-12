Sony PlayStation 5 restock is here. The console will go on sale today at 12 PM. This is the first time that the console is going on sale this month. The last restock was on September 26. Also Read - Sony PlayStation 5 restock: Here’s when you will be able buy PS5, PS5 Digital Edition in India

Ever since the release of the console back in 2020, there has been a shortage due to various reasons which led to the unavailability of the console. However, now things are going better than before but the console is still not readily available for buyers to purchase. Those who want to buy the PS5 console will have to wait for monthly restock sales, which usually happen on online platforms. Also Read - Sony’s new PS5 models expected to arrive in India soon: Here’s what we know so far

Just like that, the Sony PlayStation 5 console will be restocked and go on sale today at 12 PM. Both the digital as well as the disc edition will be available for purchase priced at Rs 39,990 and Rs 49,990. Both will come in the single White color option and will be bundled with a single controller. Also Read - PlayStation Diwali sale 2022 announced: Check discounts on Spider-Man, Uncharted, Horizon Forbidden West and more

The console will be able to be purchased from Sony’s ShopAtSC, Games The Shop, and other etailers and retailers in the country. It will be available on Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, Reliance Digital, and Vijay Sales.

Those who pre-order the console today will get it delivered starting October 21, that’s around Diwali time. Most platforms are offering No Cost or Low Cost EMI with Credit or Debit Cards, which means if you want you can get the latest console in monthly installments.

Also, On Amazon and Flipkart, the console will get a 10 percent instant discount on select bank cards. This will be a part of the Diwali sale that’s running on both platforms.

Alongside the console, some of the accessories will also be available for purchase in the aforesaid stores. However, most of the other accessories are readily available for purchase event without a sale. Games can also be bought from any of the platforms.