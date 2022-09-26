Sony PlayStation 5 restock today at 12 PM: Here s how to pre-order PS5 gaming console in India

The Sony PlayStation 5 is going on a restock today. The PS4 successor will be available in India at Sony Centre, and other online retailers including Amazon India, Flipkart, Vijay Sale, Game the Shop and Games the Shop. Both the digital and standard editions of the PS5 will be up for pre-bookings, and users can log on to any of these platforms at 12PM (IST) to pre-order themselves a PlayStation 5 console. Sony’s PlayStation 5 has been difficult to buy ever since the gaming console was launched back in 2020. High demand coupled with global chip shortage has made it difficult for gamers to get their hands on PS5 gaming console. Also Read - Sony PS5 restock on Monday at 12 PM: How to pre-order, price, features and more

Sony PS5 Price in India

To recall, the Sony PlayStation 5 Standard version with the disk is priced at Rs 349,990 while the digital version will be priced at Rs 39,990. the PS5 Digital Edition without the blu-ray disc drive will be available for Rs. 39,990 in India. E-commerce portals are also offering the standard PS5 bundled with the Grand Turismo 7 game for Rs. 54,990. Also Read - Sony PS5 restock date in India: Time, where to pre-order, price, and more

Sony PS5 price, specifications

The Sony PlayStation 5 comes with 8K gaming support at up to 120fps. It also comes with support for 4K TV gaming, which can enable a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth gameplay. PS5 also gets HDR TV tech. Also Read - Tekken 8 trailer revealed during Sony State of Play: Watch here

There’s also support for Tempest 3D AudioTech that will ensure an immersive gaming experience through headphones or TV speakers. The Dual Sense controller enables the arguably best haptics feedback.

The new Sony console also comes with a variety of exclusive titles such as Spider-Man Miles Morale, Demon’s Souls, Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, and more.

If you are planning to buy the PS5 or PS5 Digital Edition gaming consoles today, here are a couple of tricks that will improve your chances of getting your hands on it:

— Don’t rely on one store while trying to pre-book the gaming console. Try pre-booking the gaming console across multiple platforms such as Flipkart and Vijay Sales to increase your chances.

— Connect to a high-speed broadband connection while trying to pre-book the gaming console.

— Ask your friends and family members to help you pre-book the gaming console