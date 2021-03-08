comscore Sony PS5 India restock could happen at March, 2021 end: Price, Sale, Availability
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Sony PlayStation 5 could be available in stock in India again by March-end: Report
News

Sony PlayStation 5 could be available in stock in India again by March-end: Report

Gaming

Sony is reportedly looking to could restock the PlayStation 5 game console in India stores by the end of March. Here's a look at what the report reveals.

PS5

All Share Play sessions have a limit of one hour and not all games support this feature. (Image: BGR India)

Getting a Sony PlayStation 5 game console is quite a difficult task, as the console is facing a global shortage, due to the global silicon shortage. Sony India is reportedly looking to restock the PS5 in the country at the end of this month. There is still no news about the availability of the PS5 Digital Edition in India. Also Read - Sony PlayStation 5 Review: The gaming console you all have been waiting for

According to a report by IGN India, Sony had an internal meeting on February 20, where it discussed plans for the upcoming quarter. During the meeting, it was decided that the company would bring in a huge batch of the older-generation PlayStation 4 in large quantities and would be restocking the PlayStation 5 in stores by the end of February. However, the shipments of both the consoles have shifted to the end of March, due to the ongoing supply chain issues. Also Read - Top PlayStation 5 multiplayer battle royale games that you can play for free

The company’s own retail site has also changed the status of the PlayStation 5 from ‘Sold Out’ to ‘Notify Me’. Also Read - PSN Down: Sony PlayStation Network still down; suffering issues for over 48 hours

According to previous reports, the company had internally decided to restock Chroma on a priority basis, with e-commerce platforms like Flipkart to receive PS5 stocks a day before other online retail portals.

Sony India in an official statement during the initial pre-order phase, which sold out within minutes, stated that interested customers should “stay in touch with retailers” regarding future updates.

Later the company issued another statement, where it clarified that it has informed all of its retailers not to take any advance payments or pre-orders of the PS5 until an official confirmation about the restocking of the PS5 is made.

The company has still not said anything about when it will be launching the comparatively cheaper, PS5 Digital Edition in the country.

To recall, Sony PlayStation 5 is priced at Rs 49,990 in India, whereas, the PS5 Digital Edition, whenever it launches, will be priced at Rs 39,990.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: March 8, 2021 6:20 PM IST
  • Updated Date: March 8, 2021 6:21 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Sony PS5 India restock could happen at March end: Report
Gaming
Sony PS5 India restock could happen at March end: Report
5 smartwatches for women with menstrual tracking support in India

Photo Gallery

5 smartwatches for women with menstrual tracking support in India

5 smartwatches for women with menstrual tracking support in India

Photo Gallery

5 smartwatches for women with menstrual tracking support in India

OnePlus 9 Pro might feature OnePlus One like textured finish

News

OnePlus 9 Pro might feature OnePlus One like textured finish

Redmi's first smart TV with a massive screen set to launch in India on March 17

News

Redmi's first smart TV with a massive screen set to launch in India on March 17

Nokia smartphone with new name, focus on gaming to launch soon

News

Nokia smartphone with new name, focus on gaming to launch soon

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Realme C11 review

Sony PS5 India restock could happen at March end: Report

OnePlus 9 Pro might feature OnePlus One like textured finish

Redmi's first smart TV with a massive screen set to launch in India on March 17

Nokia smartphone with new name, focus on gaming to launch soon

Flipkart Smartphone Carnival sale now live: Details here

International Women s Day 2021: Top 5 influential women changing tech industry

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max first impressions: Truly maxed out this time?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 first impressions: Good looks in a compact form factor

Samsung Galaxy A52 India launch soon: Expected price, specs

SpaceX Starlink broadband FAQ: All questions answered

Related Topics

Related Stories

Sony PS5 India restock could happen at March end: Report

Gaming

Sony PS5 India restock could happen at March end: Report
PlayStation 5 Review

Reviews

PlayStation 5 Review
Doom 3 to Fracked: Six Sony PlayStation VR games announced

Features

Doom 3 to Fracked: Six Sony PlayStation VR games announced
After Xbox Live, now PSN is down

News

After Xbox Live, now PSN is down
Sony Play At Home 2021: Free copy of Ratchet & Clank PS4 and more

Gaming

Sony Play At Home 2021: Free copy of Ratchet & Clank PS4 and more

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi Redmi TV भारत में 17 मार्च को होगा लॉन्च, 7 फीट से भी बड़ी हो सकती है स्क्रीन

Realme 8, Realme 8 Pro के फीचर्स हुए लीक, मिलेगा 108MP का कैमरा और बहुत कुछ

Samsung Galaxy A52 की तस्वीर और Galaxy A72 के फीचर्स हुए लीक, जानिए डिटेल्स

Flipkart Sale: Realme C11 से Realme Narzo 30A तक, 10 हजार से कम में खरीदें ये स्मार्टफोन

OnePlus 9 Series 23 मार्च को होगी लॉन्च, मिलेगा Hasselblad का दमदार कैमरा

Latest Videos

Redmi Note 10 and Note 10 Pro Max first impressions: There's a lot on offer here

Reviews

Redmi Note 10 and Note 10 Pro Max first impressions: There's a lot on offer here
Weekly News Roundup: Redmi Note 10 Series Launched, OnePlus 9 Launch Date, WhatsApp Video Calling for Desktop, and much more...

News

Weekly News Roundup: Redmi Note 10 Series Launched, OnePlus 9 Launch Date, WhatsApp Video Calling for Desktop, and much more...
How to download paid apps for free using Google Rewards

Features

How to download paid apps for free using Google Rewards
Top 5 Earbuds with active noise cancellation you can buy under Rs 10,000

Features

Top 5 Earbuds with active noise cancellation you can buy under Rs 10,000

News

Sony PS5 India restock could happen at March end: Report
Gaming
Sony PS5 India restock could happen at March end: Report
OnePlus 9 Pro might feature OnePlus One like textured finish

News

OnePlus 9 Pro might feature OnePlus One like textured finish
Redmi's first smart TV with a massive screen set to launch in India on March 17

News

Redmi's first smart TV with a massive screen set to launch in India on March 17
Nokia smartphone with new name, focus on gaming to launch soon

News

Nokia smartphone with new name, focus on gaming to launch soon
Flipkart Smartphone Carnival sale now live: Details here

Deals

Flipkart Smartphone Carnival sale now live: Details here

new arrivals in india

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

10,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Best Sellers