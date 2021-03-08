All Share Play sessions have a limit of one hour and not all games support this feature. (Image: BGR India)

Getting a Sony PlayStation 5 game console is quite a difficult task, as the console is facing a global shortage, due to the global silicon shortage. Sony India is reportedly looking to restock the PS5 in the country at the end of this month. There is still no news about the availability of the PS5 Digital Edition in India. Also Read - Sony PlayStation 5 Review: The gaming console you all have been waiting for

According to a report by IGN India, Sony had an internal meeting on February 20, where it discussed plans for the upcoming quarter. During the meeting, it was decided that the company would bring in a huge batch of the older-generation PlayStation 4 in large quantities and would be restocking the PlayStation 5 in stores by the end of February. However, the shipments of both the consoles have shifted to the end of March, due to the ongoing supply chain issues. Also Read - Top PlayStation 5 multiplayer battle royale games that you can play for free

The company’s own retail site has also changed the status of the PlayStation 5 from ‘Sold Out’ to ‘Notify Me’. Also Read - PSN Down: Sony PlayStation Network still down; suffering issues for over 48 hours

According to previous reports, the company had internally decided to restock Chroma on a priority basis, with e-commerce platforms like Flipkart to receive PS5 stocks a day before other online retail portals.

Sony India in an official statement during the initial pre-order phase, which sold out within minutes, stated that interested customers should “stay in touch with retailers” regarding future updates.

Later the company issued another statement, where it clarified that it has informed all of its retailers not to take any advance payments or pre-orders of the PS5 until an official confirmation about the restocking of the PS5 is made.

The company has still not said anything about when it will be launching the comparatively cheaper, PS5 Digital Edition in the country.

To recall, Sony PlayStation 5 is priced at Rs 49,990 in India, whereas, the PS5 Digital Edition, whenever it launches, will be priced at Rs 39,990.