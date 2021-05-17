comscore Sony PlayStation 5 restock: Pre-orders go out of stock within minutes of going live
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Sony PlayStation 5 second pre-orders goes out of stock minutes after online
News

Sony PlayStation 5 second pre-orders goes out of stock minutes after online

Gaming

Customers trying to book either the standard disc variant or the Digital Edition of the PlayStation 5 faced the same issue of it being out of stock.

PlayStation-5-F

Sony PlayStation 5 was made available for pre-orders today at 12 PM in India. This is the first time that the console has been made available in the country since its launch back in February. The console was made available for pre-order on the Sony India official store, Flipkart, Amazon and other retail partners. The pre-orders went out of stock within minutes of them going live. Also Read - Flipkart Electronics Sale smartphone offers worth considering before May 21: Moto G10 Power, Galaxy F62, Realme X7 5G, etc

Sony PS5 restock: Sold out within minutes

PlayStation 5 pre-orders were made live at 12 PM IST on Flipkart, Amazon and Sony India’s official website. Both the standard disc variant and the Digital Edition were made available on the company’s official website, whereas, only the disc version was made available on Amazon, Flipkart and other retail partners. Customers trying to book either of the variants faced the same issue of the console being out of stock. Also Read - Amazon launches miniTV free video streaming service in India: What is it, how to use?

Sony PlayStation 5 is priced at Rs 49,990 for the standard disc variant and at Rs 39,990 for the Digital Edition. Also Read - Sony PlayStation Studios working on more than 25 new PlayStation 5 games: Report

The company has not revealed the quantity of PlayStation 5 consoles, which were offered during its second pre-order phase. It has also not revealed if and when the console will be made available for its third pre-order stage.

When do customers get delivery?

Customers who managed to pre-book the PlayStation 5 console today are expected to get their deliveries by May 24. However, the delivery dates can be pushed further depending on the lockdown situation. As lockdown restrictions only permit delivery of essential items via e-commerce websites in some states.

How to track the next PS5 restock?

You can sign up for notification alerts on Amazon, Flipkart, The Games Shop, Reliance Digital, Croma, Vijay Sales and more. They will email you whenever new stock is made available. Also they sometimes do put up some units of the console without a formal announcement.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: May 17, 2021 5:52 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Top smartphones with most 5G bands supported in India in May 2021
Photo Gallery
Top smartphones with most 5G bands supported in India in May 2021
Top 5G smartphones with most 5G bands supported in India you can buy in May 2021

Photo Gallery

Top 5G smartphones with most 5G bands supported in India you can buy in May 2021

Sony PlayStation 5 second pre-orders goes out of stock minutes after online

Gaming

Sony PlayStation 5 second pre-orders goes out of stock minutes after online

Best camera mobile phones under Rs 15,000 to buy in May 2021

Photo Gallery

Best camera mobile phones under Rs 15,000 to buy in May 2021

Best 5 camera mobile phones under Rs 15,000 to buy in May 2021

Photo Gallery

Best 5 camera mobile phones under Rs 15,000 to buy in May 2021

New Apple Music teaser seemingly confirms High Fidelity audio

News

New Apple Music teaser seemingly confirms High Fidelity audio

Realme Watch 2 Pro, Buds Wireless 2 Neo launching on May 20

News

Realme Watch 2 Pro, Buds Wireless 2 Neo launching on May 20

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

This is how the Poco M3 Pro 5G will look like

Sony PlayStation 5 second pre-orders goes out of stock minutes after online

New Apple Music teaser seemingly confirms High Fidelity audio

Realme Watch 2 Pro, Buds Wireless 2 Neo launching on May 20

OnePlus Nord CE 5G could be the next budget phone to join Nord series

Google I/O 2021: Timing, live stream, what to expect, and more

Poco M3 Pro 5G roundup: A look at expected price, features and more

WhatsApp Privacy Policy: How to accept the new terms, what happens if you don't

Top 5 pulse oximeters under Rs 1,500 to buy in India

Samsung Galaxy M42 First Impressions: Another inexpensive 5G phone on the menu

Related Topics

Related Stories

Sony PlayStation 5 second pre-orders goes out of stock minutes after online

Gaming

Sony PlayStation 5 second pre-orders goes out of stock minutes after online
Flipkart Electronics Sale smartphone offers: Moto G10 Power, Galaxy F62

Deals

Flipkart Electronics Sale smartphone offers: Moto G10 Power, Galaxy F62
Amazon launches miniTV free video streaming service in India

Entertainment

Amazon launches miniTV free video streaming service in India
Sony PlayStation Studios working on more than 25 new PS5 games

Gaming

Sony PlayStation Studios working on more than 25 new PS5 games
Xbox Series X pre-order in India listed ahead of PS5 pre-orders

News

Xbox Series X pre-order in India listed ahead of PS5 pre-orders

हिंदी समाचार

Jio का धामकेदार ऑफर: बिना रिचार्ज किए कर सकेंगे बात, रिचार्ज पर मिलेगा डबल लाभ

Cyclone Tauktae live tracker: आपके स्मार्टफोन पर मिलेगा तूफान का Live अपडेट

Battlegrounds Mobile India के बारे में 5 बातें, जो आपको जरूर जाननी चाहिए

Amazon miniTV सर्विस हुई भारत में लॉन्च, Free में देख सकेंगे Videos

Poco M3 Pro 5G की लॉन्चिंग से पहले कई फीचर आए सामने, जानिए क्या होगी कीमत

Latest Videos

Vivo V21 5G Review

Reviews

Vivo V21 5G Review
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S Unboxing and First Impressions: What's new?

Hands On

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S Unboxing and First Impressions: What's new?
Realme 8 5G Review: The most affordable 5G smartphone in India right now?

Reviews

Realme 8 5G Review: The most affordable 5G smartphone in India right now?
iQOO 7 Legend review: Lives up to its name

Reviews

iQOO 7 Legend review: Lives up to its name

News

This is how the Poco M3 Pro 5G will look like
News
This is how the Poco M3 Pro 5G will look like
Sony PlayStation 5 second pre-orders goes out of stock minutes after online

Gaming

Sony PlayStation 5 second pre-orders goes out of stock minutes after online
New Apple Music teaser seemingly confirms High Fidelity audio

News

New Apple Music teaser seemingly confirms High Fidelity audio
Realme Watch 2 Pro, Buds Wireless 2 Neo launching on May 20

News

Realme Watch 2 Pro, Buds Wireless 2 Neo launching on May 20
OnePlus Nord CE 5G could be the next budget phone to join Nord series

Mobiles

OnePlus Nord CE 5G could be the next budget phone to join Nord series

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

10,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Best Sellers