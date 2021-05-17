Sony PlayStation 5 was made available for pre-orders today at 12 PM in India. This is the first time that the console has been made available in the country since its launch back in February. The console was made available for pre-order on the Sony India official store, Flipkart, Amazon and other retail partners. The pre-orders went out of stock within minutes of them going live. Also Read - Flipkart Electronics Sale smartphone offers worth considering before May 21: Moto G10 Power, Galaxy F62, Realme X7 5G, etc

Sony PS5 restock: Sold out within minutes

PlayStation 5 pre-orders were made live at 12 PM IST on Flipkart, Amazon and Sony India's official website. Both the standard disc variant and the Digital Edition were made available on the company's official website, whereas, only the disc version was made available on Amazon, Flipkart and other retail partners. Customers trying to book either of the variants faced the same issue of the console being out of stock.

Sony PlayStation 5 is priced at Rs 49,990 for the standard disc variant and at Rs 39,990 for the Digital Edition.

The company has not revealed the quantity of PlayStation 5 consoles, which were offered during its second pre-order phase. It has also not revealed if and when the console will be made available for its third pre-order stage.

When do customers get delivery?

Customers who managed to pre-book the PlayStation 5 console today are expected to get their deliveries by May 24. However, the delivery dates can be pushed further depending on the lockdown situation. As lockdown restrictions only permit delivery of essential items via e-commerce websites in some states.

How to track the next PS5 restock?

You can sign up for notification alerts on Amazon, Flipkart, The Games Shop, Reliance Digital, Croma, Vijay Sales and more. They will email you whenever new stock is made available. Also they sometimes do put up some units of the console without a formal announcement.