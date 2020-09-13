comscore Sony schedules PlayStation 5 event for September 16
News

Sony PlayStation 5 showcase event set for September 16: Everything we know

Gaming

Sony has confirmed a PlayStation 5 Showcase streaming event for September 16. Reports claim the PlayStation 5 will be priced at $599.

  • Published: September 13, 2020 10:33 AM IST
Sony PlayStation 5

Hot on the heels of Microsoft’s Xbox Series X price reveal, Sony has confirmed a PlayStation 5 Showcase streaming event for Wednesday, September 16. The Japanese electronics giant is expected to announce the price of the PlayStation 5, along with the global release dates. Moreover, the company may also announce new first-party and third-party games for their next-generation gaming console. Sony has already announced 30 games for the PS5 such as Gran Turismo 7 Horizon Forbidden. Also Read - Sony Xperia 5 II promotional video leaked with specifications

As mentioned above, Microsoft just revealed the price and launch dates of the upcoming Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. The Series X is set to cost Rs 49,990 in India, with the Series S sporting a price tag of Rs 34,990. In comparison, the Series X has been priced at $499 (roughly Rs 36,600) in the US and £449 (roughly Rs 42,800) in the UK. Both gaming consoles will release in India as well as the rest of the world on November 10. Pre-orders are set to begin on September 22. Also Read - Sony WH-1000XM4 noise-canceling headphones launching in India on September 18

Watch: Microsoft Xbox Series X: Top 5 next-generation games

The aggressive price of Microsoft’s consoles, especially the 299 dollars starting price of the Series S, has put pressure on Sony. The PlayStation 5 Showcase will start at 1 PM PST on September 16. In India, that translates to 1:30 AM IST on September 17. The event can be viewed on PlayStation’s Twitch and YouTube channels and is expected to last around 40 minutes. Earlier reports claimed the PlayStation 5 will be priced at $599. However, Xbox’s aggressive pricing might just lead Sony to reduce the price. Also Read - Sony PlayStation 5 will offer Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1

Sony PlayStation 5 features, specifications

The Sony PlayStation 5 features an eight-core Zen 2-architecture CPU running at up to 3.5Ghz and a custom GPU that puts out 10.28 teraflops of processing power. Additionally, the console also comes with 16GB of GDDR6 RAM and a custom 825GB SSD. Moreover, the next-gen console will be able to output video at a maximum of 8K or 4K at a rate of 120 frames per second. Sony has also introduced a brand new controller with haptic feedback.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: September 13, 2020 10:33 AM IST

