comscore Sony PlayStation 5 software update with 1440p support starts rolling out globally: Details here
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Sony Playstation 5 Software Update With 1440p Support Starts Rolling Out Globally Details Here
News

Sony PS5 software update with 1440p support starts rolling out globally: Check Details

Gaming

A post on the PlayStation Blog highlights that the latest software release unlocks 1440p video output on the PlayStation 5.

ps5

Sony PS5 software update with 1440p support starts rolling out globally: Check Details

Sony has started rolling out a new software update for the console with several new features. The update includes several highly-requested features like 1440p HDMI video output and gamelists, as well as social features like the ability to request a Share Screen from a fellow party member, easily view new friends’ profiles, and receive a notification to help you join a friend’s game more quickly from a party chat. Also Read - Sony announces PlayStation Studios Mobile Division with Savage Game acquisition

Additionally, one can now compare 3D audio and stereo audio on the same screen and more easily access in-progress Activities from game hubs. The company has added the ability to PS5 players to search for content on YouTube through Voice Command (Preview). From anywhere on PS5, including during gameplay, you can say “Hey PlayStation, find [keyword] on YouTube.” The YouTube app will open and relevant search results will be shown. Also Read - Sony schedules an event for September 1, likely for the Sony Xperia 5 IV

New PS App features

In addition to these PS5 console updates, we’re gradually rolling out some new features for PS App globally later this month, on iOS and Android: Also Read - Sony increases PS5 prices in several markets, will Xbox be next?

Launch a PS Remote Play session through PS App

PS App users will be able to launch a PS Remote Play session directly from PS App on iOS and Android devices. To start, make sure PS App is linked to your PS5 console and your console is in Rest Mode. Then, select the “Play Using PS Remote Play” icon on a PS App game hub, and the PS Remote Play app will automatically launch the game. To enjoy this feature, make sure PS App and the PS Remote Play app are both installed on your mobile or tablet device.

Request Share Screen

Similar to the PS5 feature, PS App users will be able to request another party member playing on PS5 to start a Share Screen session, and then watch their friend’s gameplay from the app. This makes it even easier for you to stay connected with friends while you’re on the go.

  • Published Date: September 8, 2022 12:03 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Apple is killing SIM card tray with iPhone 14 series
Mobiles
Apple is killing SIM card tray with iPhone 14 series
Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 12 mini discontinued in India

News

Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 12 mini discontinued in India

iPhone 14 series shipments in India estimated to rise 50 percent, thanks to aggressive pricing

Features

iPhone 14 series shipments in India estimated to rise 50 percent, thanks to aggressive pricing

Here s when your Apple device will get iOS 16, WatchOS 9 update

News

Here s when your Apple device will get iOS 16, WatchOS 9 update

iPhone 14 to cost Rs 79,900, iPhone 14 Pro priced at Rs 1,29,900 and Watch Series 8 prices start at Rs 45,900 in India

Mobiles

iPhone 14 to cost Rs 79,900, iPhone 14 Pro priced at Rs 1,29,900 and Watch Series 8 prices start at Rs 45,900 in India

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Sony PlayStation 5 software update with 1440p support starts rolling out globally: Details here

Apple is killing SIM card tray with iPhone 14 series

Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 12 mini discontinued in India

iPhone 14 series shipments in India estimated to rise 50 percent, thanks to aggressive pricing

Here s when your Apple device will get iOS 16, WatchOS 9 update

iPhone 14 series shipments in India estimated to rise 50 percent, thanks to aggressive pricing

How To Hide Online Status on WhatsApp while Chatting, Watch Video

WhatsApp Business app: A quick guidebook

Upcoming Smartphone Launches in September 2022, Check out the Video

WhatsApp Tips and Tricks, Use These Super tricks for smooth chatting

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Apple Far Out Event 2022: iPhone 14 series Launched, Watch video for Price and Features

News

Apple Far Out Event 2022: iPhone 14 series Launched, Watch video for Price and Features
Apple Far Out Event 2022: AirPods Pro with better noise cancellation Launched, Check out the Price

News

Apple Far Out Event 2022: AirPods Pro with better noise cancellation Launched, Check out the Price
Apple Far Out Event 2022: Apple Watch 8 Series, Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Ultra LAUNCHED !!

News

Apple Far Out Event 2022: Apple Watch 8 Series, Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Ultra LAUNCHED !!
Redmi 11 Prime 5G Unboxing and Check out the First Look Of The Smartphone

Hands On

Redmi 11 Prime 5G Unboxing and Check out the First Look Of The Smartphone