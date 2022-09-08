Sony PlayStation 5 software update with 1440p support starts rolling out globally: Details here

Sony has started rolling out a new software update for the console with several new features. The update includes several highly-requested features like 1440p HDMI video output and gamelists, as well as social features like the ability to request a Share Screen from a fellow party member, easily view new friends’ profiles, and receive a notification to help you join a friend’s game more quickly from a party chat. Also Read - Sony announces PlayStation Studios Mobile Division with Savage Game acquisition

Additionally, one can now compare 3D audio and stereo audio on the same screen and more easily access in-progress Activities from game hubs. The company has added the ability to PS5 players to search for content on YouTube through Voice Command (Preview). From anywhere on PS5, including during gameplay, you can say "Hey PlayStation, find [keyword] on YouTube." The YouTube app will open and relevant search results will be shown.

New PS App features

In addition to these PS5 console updates, we're gradually rolling out some new features for PS App globally later this month, on iOS and Android:

Launch a PS Remote Play session through PS App

PS App users will be able to launch a PS Remote Play session directly from PS App on iOS and Android devices. To start, make sure PS App is linked to your PS5 console and your console is in Rest Mode. Then, select the “Play Using PS Remote Play” icon on a PS App game hub, and the PS Remote Play app will automatically launch the game. To enjoy this feature, make sure PS App and the PS Remote Play app are both installed on your mobile or tablet device.

Request Share Screen

Similar to the PS5 feature, PS App users will be able to request another party member playing on PS5 to start a Share Screen session, and then watch their friend’s gameplay from the app. This makes it even easier for you to stay connected with friends while you’re on the go.