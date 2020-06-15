Sony PlayStation 5 black variant, redesigned UI teased

Japanese tech giant Sony gave us our first official look at the Sony PlayStation 5. The brand showed off a radical new design for the PS5 and even showed us two variants of the next-gen console. One with, and one without a disk drive. Sony also teased a few exclusive games coming to the PlayStation 5 including Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Gran Turismo 7, and more. However, one element not talked about much during the event was the in-game UI of the Sony PlayStation 5. Also Read - Sony PS5 goes for third party pre-order at $700; PlayStation boss speaks on price

Now we just learned that the Sony PlayStation 5 will feature a completely new user interface with the new console. A LinkedIn post by Matt MacLaurin, Sony's VP of OX design for PlayStation states that the new console will feature a "100 percent overhaul of the PS4 UI and some very different new concepts."

While not a lot was revealed, MacLaurin suggested that the new UI will be based on a new visual language and will focus on speed. "Most important is experience goals measured in milliseconds across the entire UI," he added. The emphasis on speed makes sense because of the implementation of SSDs in the Sony PlayStation 5. The SSD storage units are extremely fast and loading times will not be a problem for the PS5.

Sony’s small PS5 UI teaser there pic.twitter.com/D7m6SrVfCk — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) June 11, 2020

Sony PlayStation 5 Black Variant teased

The futuristic design of the Sony PlayStation 5 became an instant talking point for the upcoming gaming console. While refreshing, the color scheme of the new design wasn’t the favorite for everyone as social media began flooding with memes of the new design. However, it seems that the white and black sandwich design won’t be the only variant of the new Sony PS5. “There will be a special edition for everyone,” mentioned MacLaurin in the post.

Moreover, replying to the question of whether there will be an all-black variant, MacLaurin responded by saying “maybe”. While not clear confirmation, the possibility of a black console variant is very likely. For starters, the all-black console has been Sony’s signature since the first PlayStation. Moreover, the tech giant is also aware that a lot of people would like an all-black variant. We could hear more about the ‘Special Edition’ of the phone