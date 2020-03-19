comscore Sony PlayStation 5 vs Microsoft Xbox Series X: Specs compared
Sony PlayStation 5 vs Microsoft Xbox Series X: Specs compared

Now that we have the official specs of the Sony PlayStation 5 and Microsoft Xbox Series X, it is time to compare the two and see how they fare against each other on paper. 

  Published: March 19, 2020 12:04 PM IST
PlayStation 5 vs Xbox Series X

Microsoft revealed the specifications of the upcoming Xbox Series X in a video stream earlier this week. Following this Sony has finally revealed what the specs of the PlayStation 5 would be like in a video stream of its own. Now that we have the official specs of the two upcoming consoles, it is time to compare the two and see how they fare against each other on paper.

Microsoft was calling its console Project Scarlett in the development phase. But the name was officially revealed to be the Xbox Series X later. Sony was not coy about its naming of the new console and went with the tried and tested theme and called it the PlayStation 5. Both the consoles are set to release in the same time frame of Holiday 2020 which means both of these will go head-to-head against each other. As for the specs of the two consoles here’s a look at how the two compare on paper.

Sony PlayStation 5 vs Microsoft Xbox Series X: Specs

PlayStation 5
Xbox Series X
Processor AMD Zen 2 CPU
AMD Zen 2 CPU
Graphics AMD Navi-based GPU
AMD Navi-based GPU (est. 12 TFLOPs)
RAM unknown
GDDR6 SDRAM (capacity not confirmed)
Storage SSD (capacity not confirmed)
NVMe SSD (capacity not confirmed)
Optical Drive Yes (4K Blu-ray) Yes
Max Output Resolution 8K 8K
Max Refresh Rate 120Hz 120Hz
VR Support Yes unknown
Cloud Gaming PlayStation Now (unconfirmed)
Microsoft Project xCloud
Backwards Compatibility Yes (PS4 games)
Yes (Xbox, Xbox 360, Xbox One games)
Dimensions unknown
unknown (but design has been revealed)
Color unknown Black
Release Date Holiday 2020 Holiday 2020

As we can see here the Xbox Series X seems to be more powerful on paper than the PlayStation 5. But needless to say both the consoles are huge leap over their previous generation consoles. In terms of the major improvement, both the new consoles will be using SSDs which will improve load times of games tremendously. We have already seen demos from both the consoles which show that it is leaps and bounds ahead in the storage department than its predecessors.

The Sony PlayStation 5 specs have finally been revealed

The Sony PlayStation 5 specs have finally been revealed

Both the new consoles will be featuring new controllers and we have seen some patents. While it seems like the next generation of PlayStation 5 controller will be similar to the present DualShock 4 controllers. It will come with a USB-C port and bigger triggers. Microsoft is also improving upon the previous controllers and the new ones will be smaller and have a hybrid 4-way pad.

But what will really make a difference are the online services that the companies will be providing. But the biggest difference will probably be the library of games and new exclusives that each company will be providing with the new generation. Sony has promised that the upcoming game Godfall will be on the PS5 at launch. Microsoft on the other hand promises Halo Infinite as the launch title. It also showcased Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 during the reveal.

  Published Date: March 19, 2020 12:04 PM IST

