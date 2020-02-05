comscore Sony PlayStation 5 will not be revealed just yet | BGR India
Sony PlayStation 5 will not be revealed just yet

Sony today launched the PlayStation 5 information sign-up page.

  • Published: February 5, 2020 11:48 AM IST
This is an exciting year for Sony PlayStation fans as the Japanese company is set to reveal their new console. The company announced that the PlayStation 5 console will be out on Holiday 2020. But the company is yet to reveal the console to the public. And it seems that it will be another little while before the company does that.

Sony today launched the PlayStation 5 information sign-up page. And on the page it mentioned that it is not quite ready yet to reveal the console. The message reads, “We’ve begun to share some of the incredible features you can expect from PlayStation 5, but we’re not quite ready to fully unveil the next generation of PlayStation. Sign up below to be among the first to receive updates as we announce them, including news on the PS5 release date, PS5 price and the upcoming roster of PS5 launch games.” Users can sign up for the sign up page to get the earliest information as the company keeps publishing them.

Sony PS5 specifications

The Sony PlayStation 5 is likely to come with a custom AMD Zen 2 CPU with a custom AMD GPU that supports ray-tracing and 3D audio technology. The memory of the upcoming PS5 is still not revealed but it does have SSD storage. It carries HDR support and now even supports 8K resolution. The Sony PS5 will also have an upgraded controller for next-gen gaming and a Blu-ray player built in.

We will certainly hear more about the memory and clock speeds as we near the release date of the Sony PlayStation 5. That being said, the PS5 is already quite the update with SSD storage and 8K support.

As far as pricing is concerned, there is little known so far. Sony PS5 architect Mark Cerny has said that the company wants the console to be accessible for everybody. Even if Sony were to tone down the PS5 prices, expect a hefty 400 Euro (approximately Rs 32,000) price tag for the PlayStation 5.

  • Published Date: February 5, 2020 11:48 AM IST

