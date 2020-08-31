Sony PlayStation 5 will offer Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1

Sony now has everything ready to launch its next-generation game console: Sony PlayStation 5 (also known as PS5). It is expected that it will be available for the Christmas season later this year. Before its official availability, the company has already revealed several key details about the console. Also Read - Sony PlayStation 5 launch event apparently set for September 9

New details of the PlayStation 5

Now, the wireless connectivity features that the next Sony PS5 will offer have been leaked online. The leak comes from the Tecnoblog website. In its post, it is revealed that the console will come with support for the latest Wi-Fi 6 standard and Bluetooth 5.1.

Support for Wi-Fi 6 is definitely a huge improvement. To recall, the PS4 supports only Wi-Fi 4, while the PS4 Pro supports the Wi-Fi 5 standard. The sixth generation of Wi-Fi is capable of a maximum transmission throughput of 9.6 Gbps on various channels. The above is around 32 times faster than the Wi-Fi 4 standard present on the original PlayStation 4.

Although Bluetooth 5.2 is the latest version of the much-used connectivity out there, Sony has opted for a slightly older version: Bluetooth 5.1. However, this is still a huge improvement over the dated Bluetooth 2.1. That is present on the PS4 and the Bluetooth 4.0 present on the PS4 Pro.

Other leaked features

The new PlayStation 5 will be available in two versions: a standard model and a digital model. The latter will have a more stylized design since it will not have a disc reader. The device also includes custom SSD storage.

Sony has already confirmed that the PlayStation 5 includes AMD hardware with Zen 2 CPUs and Navi GPUs. This will be combined with a super-fast PCIe 4.0 SSD and a new data transfer architecture. The new DualSense controller has also been confirmed to come with haptic feedback and a built-in microphone.

While the company has yet to confirm the release date. The reports indicate that the Sony PS5 could go on sale starting on November 20.