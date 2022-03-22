comscore Sony PlayStation acquires gaming studio headed by Assassin's Creed co-creator
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Sony acquires gaming studio headed by Assassin's Creed co-creator
News

Sony acquires gaming studio headed by Assassin's Creed co-creator

Gaming

Haven Studios is building its first new IP for PlayStation to deliver a AAA multiplayer experience

Sony acquires Haven Studios

Haven Studios' boss is the co-creator of Assassin's Creed

Sony has announced that it is acquiring a new studio based out of Canada. Haven Entertainment Studios is led by Jade Raymond, who was the co-creator of Assassin’s Creed and was also the former head of Stadia Games. The Studio was formed a year ago and plans to start building new IPs for PlayStation. Also Read - Hogwarts Legacy gameplay to be showcased at State of Play this week: How to watch

Haven Studios has announced that their plan to launch their first new IP for PlayStation is on track to deliver a AAA multiplayer experience. This game will have an “evolving world focused on freedom, thrill, and playfulness”. Also Read - Eight more women accuse Sony of gender discrimination

In a statement Sony’s Hermen Hulst said, “We began working with Jade and her team in early 2021 when they were on the brink of announcing the formation of Haven Studios. From their first pitch, we were inspired by Haven’s vision for creating a modern multiplayer experience that brings gamers together in positive and meaningful ways. We were confident in their creative and technical expertise to deliver on such an ambitious project and were thrilled to invest in their journey developing a new, original IP for PlayStation.” Also Read - Everything announced at PlayStation State of Play: Ghostwire: Tokyo, Returnal Ascension, Exoprimal, more

Jade Raymond, CEO and Founder, Haven Studios said, “Today, the Haven team begins a new phase of our journey, as part of the PlayStation Studios family. Working with Hermen, Connie Booth and the team at PlayStation over the past year has been a career highlight. SIE is a supportive partner that truly understands the creative process and what it takes to make a blockbuster AAA game. They have empowered and encouraged us to bring our bold vision to life and make our dreams come true and we could not be more thrilled about this opportunity to strengthen our partnership.”

Haven Studios claims that by joining the ranks of Sony’s studios it will be able to work with some of the world’s most renowned development teams, including studios like Guerrilla, Naughty Dog, Media Molecule, and Insomniac Games.

For now, there’s no mention about the IP that the company is developing for Sony PlayStation. All we know is that it is a multiplayer game and it might be an open world.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: March 22, 2022 1:24 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Realme GT Neo 3 with 150W charging, MediaTek 8100 SoC launched: Price, specs
Mobiles
Realme GT Neo 3 with 150W charging, MediaTek 8100 SoC launched: Price, specs
Sony acquires gaming studio headed by Assassin's Creed co-creator

Gaming

Sony acquires gaming studio headed by Assassin's Creed co-creator

WhatsApp rolls out multi-device support: How to link multiple devices

How To

WhatsApp rolls out multi-device support: How to link multiple devices

Poco X4 Pro 5G to debut in India on April 10: Check details

Mobiles

Poco X4 Pro 5G to debut in India on April 10: Check details

Zomato announces 10-minute food delivery service

News

Zomato announces 10-minute food delivery service

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Realme GT Neo 3 with 150W charging, MediaTek 8100 SoC launched: Price, specs

Sony acquires gaming studio headed by Assassin's Creed co-creator

WhatsApp rolls out multi-device support: How to link multiple devices

Zomato announces 10-minute food delivery service

OnePlus smartphone roadmap leaked online: All you need to know

Here's How You Can Check Your Internet Speed On From Google Homepage, Follow These Simple Steps - Watch

Holi 2022: Useful Tips That Can Help You Keep Your Smartphones And Gadgets Safe While Playing Holi - Watch

Google Stadia dead? For you it is

What is a deepfake video and what is it used for?

iQoo Z6 5G vs Poco M4 Pro vs Redmi Note 11: Which offers more value?

Related Topics

Related Stories

Sony acquires gaming studio headed by Assassin's Creed co-creator

Gaming

Sony acquires gaming studio headed by Assassin's Creed co-creator
Hogwarts Legacy gameplay to be showcased at State of Play this week

Gaming

Hogwarts Legacy gameplay to be showcased at State of Play this week
Sony now offering free 3-month Apple TV+ to PS4 owners: Check how to avail

Entertainment

Sony now offering free 3-month Apple TV+ to PS4 owners: Check how to avail
Eight more women accuse Sony of systemic sexism

News

Eight more women accuse Sony of systemic sexism
Everything announced at PlayStation State of Play: Returnal Ascension, Exoprimal, more

Gaming

Everything announced at PlayStation State of Play: Returnal Ascension, Exoprimal, more

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung Galaxy A13 की भारतीय कीमत लॉन्च से पहले लीक, मिलेगा 50MP का प्राइमरी कैमरा

3 में से 1 बच्चा इंटरनेट पर देखता है गलत कंटेंट, रिपोर्ट में दावा

150W के सुपर फास्ट चार्जिंग सपोर्ट के साथ लॉन्च हुआ Realme GT Neo 3, 12GB तक RAM और 50MP कैमरा समेत कई धांसू फीचर्स से लैस

OnePlus Nord स्मार्टवॉच जल्द होगी भारत में लॉन्च, कीमत की मिली जानकारी

Okinawa Okhi 90 इलेक्ट्रिक स्कूटर का नया टीजर जारी, लॉन्चिंग से पहले सामने आए खास फीचर्स और डिजाइन

Latest Videos

Here's How You Can Check Your Internet Speed On From Google Homepage, Follow These Simple Steps - Watch

Features

Here's How You Can Check Your Internet Speed On From Google Homepage, Follow These Simple Steps - Watch
Holi 2022: Useful Tips That Can Help You Keep Your Smartphones And Gadgets Safe While Playing Holi - Watch

Features

Holi 2022: Useful Tips That Can Help You Keep Your Smartphones And Gadgets Safe While Playing Holi - Watch
How To Get Free 50GB Cloud Storage Space For Storing Photos and Videos - Watch Video

News

How To Get Free 50GB Cloud Storage Space For Storing Photos and Videos - Watch Video
Samsung Galaxy A Series Event set for 17th March | Here's what you all need to know

News

Samsung Galaxy A Series Event set for 17th March | Here's what you all need to know

News

Realme GT Neo 3 with 150W charging, MediaTek 8100 SoC launched: Price, specs
Mobiles
Realme GT Neo 3 with 150W charging, MediaTek 8100 SoC launched: Price, specs
Sony acquires gaming studio headed by Assassin's Creed co-creator

Gaming

Sony acquires gaming studio headed by Assassin's Creed co-creator
WhatsApp rolls out multi-device support: How to link multiple devices

How To

WhatsApp rolls out multi-device support: How to link multiple devices
Zomato announces 10-minute food delivery service

News

Zomato announces 10-minute food delivery service
OnePlus smartphone roadmap leaked online: All you need to know

News

OnePlus smartphone roadmap leaked online: All you need to know

new arrivals in india

Y33T
Y33T

18,990

V25 5G
V25 5G

27,990

Y10
Y10

12,490

Galaxy S21 FE 256GB
Galaxy S21 FE 256GB

58,999

Galaxy M53 5G
Galaxy M53 5G

24,999

Mi 11i 8GB RAM
Mi 11i 8GB RAM

26,999

11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM
11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM

28,999

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G
Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G

16,990

Best Sellers