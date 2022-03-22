Sony has announced that it is acquiring a new studio based out of Canada. Haven Entertainment Studios is led by Jade Raymond, who was the co-creator of Assassin’s Creed and was also the former head of Stadia Games. The Studio was formed a year ago and plans to start building new IPs for PlayStation. Also Read - Hogwarts Legacy gameplay to be showcased at State of Play this week: How to watch

Haven Studios has announced that their plan to launch their first new IP for PlayStation is on track to deliver a AAA multiplayer experience. This game will have an "evolving world focused on freedom, thrill, and playfulness".

In a statement Sony's Hermen Hulst said, "We began working with Jade and her team in early 2021 when they were on the brink of announcing the formation of Haven Studios. From their first pitch, we were inspired by Haven's vision for creating a modern multiplayer experience that brings gamers together in positive and meaningful ways. We were confident in their creative and technical expertise to deliver on such an ambitious project and were thrilled to invest in their journey developing a new, original IP for PlayStation."

Jade Raymond, CEO and Founder, Haven Studios said, “Today, the Haven team begins a new phase of our journey, as part of the PlayStation Studios family. Working with Hermen, Connie Booth and the team at PlayStation over the past year has been a career highlight. SIE is a supportive partner that truly understands the creative process and what it takes to make a blockbuster AAA game. They have empowered and encouraged us to bring our bold vision to life and make our dreams come true and we could not be more thrilled about this opportunity to strengthen our partnership.”

Haven Studios claims that by joining the ranks of Sony’s studios it will be able to work with some of the world’s most renowned development teams, including studios like Guerrilla, Naughty Dog, Media Molecule, and Insomniac Games.

For now, there’s no mention about the IP that the company is developing for Sony PlayStation. All we know is that it is a multiplayer game and it might be an open world.