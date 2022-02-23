comscore Sony PlayStation Now finally getting its own Day 1 title, to compete with Xbox Game Pass
Shadow Warrior 3 was previously planned to arrive sometime in 2021. However, developer Flying Wild Hog pushed the release date to give it more time to "sharpen its blades."

Shadow Warrior 3

(Image: Sony)

Sony just released its very first PS Now launch title, Shadow Warrior 3. The company via its PlayStation Blog announced that Shadow Warrior 3 will be made available for free on its PS Now game streaming and download service from March 1. That is the same date on when the game will be made available for purchase via traditional means. Also Read - Sony PlayStation VR2 (PS VR2) unveiled: Here's a closer look at the upcoming VR headset

Apart from this, the company also announced that people pre-ordering the game via the PlayStation Store will also get the Shadow Warrior (2013) and Shadow Warrior 2 games for free. Both of these older games will not be made available to PlayStation Now subscribers. Also Read - Sony shows off its PlayStation VR2 for PS5

This step comes as a bit of a surprise, considering that a lot of leaks and reports suggest that the company is currently working on a full-scale competitor to Microsoft’s Game Pass service, which when released will result in the disappearance of PS Now subscription cards from retailers. Also Read - Sony PlayStation 5 pre-order date out: How to make sure you get one this time

This decision is currently being seen as a soft launch and indication of Sony’s plans for its new offering, or maybe Sony has just decided to merge its ongoing service with the upcoming service and retain the name. Either way, this is a major win for PS Now subscribers, as now they do not have to wait to reap the benefits.

To recall, Shadow Warrior 3 was previously planned to arrive sometime in 2021. However, developer Flying Wild Hog pushed the release date to give it more time to “sharpen its blades.” This pushback was reportedly made to iron out some kinks and bugs, before rolling out the game to the public, and avoid a fiasco similar to Cyberpunk 2077.

Shadow Warrior 3 will be a first-person shooter set in a Neo-Feudal Japan, where you assume control of a corporate enforcer-turned-freelance mercenary to track down and defeat an ancient dragon and demons that you accidentally awakened.

  • Published Date: February 23, 2022 7:07 PM IST
  • Updated Date: February 23, 2022 7:09 PM IST

