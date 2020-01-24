comscore Sony PlayStation Now may launch in India soon: Report
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Sony PlayStation Now may launch in India soon: Report
News

Sony PlayStation Now may launch in India soon: Report

Gaming

Sony PS Now service lets users stream games from their PS2, PS3 and PS4 games to their PS4 console, PCs, televisions, tablets, smartphones and other connected devices.

  • Updated: January 24, 2020 3:55 PM IST
Sony PlayStation Now

The year 2020 might just be a great year for Indian Sony PlayStation owners, because reports claim that Sony PlayStation Now service may be headed here. A new report by The Mako Reactor states that their sources claimed that PlayStation Now service will be launching soon. And apparently it will have a pricing model similar to the present Sony PlayStation Store cards. The report claims that the sources have been accurate in the past, hence the news might be credible this time as well.

Related Stories


Sony’s response to an inquiry from the web portal was short and said, “We have nothing to announce at the moment.” The Sony PlayStation Now service lets users stream games from their PlayStation 2, PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 4 games to their PlayStation 4 console, PCs, televisions, tablets, smartphones and other connected devices. This cloud gaming service like many of the others makes it easier to play games in HD on any connected device. Considering that Microsoft announced that its Project xCloud would be hitting the Indian shores soon despite being in beta, the timing seems convenient for Sony.

Sony PS5 developer system UI leaks on 4Chan, looks similar to PS4

Also Read

Sony PS5 developer system UI leaks on 4Chan, looks similar to PS4

Sony PlayStation Now: India pricing

As for the pricing of the Sony PlayStation Now service in India, all we can do is take our best guess. The international pricing of the Sony PlayStation Now is $10 for one month, $25 for three months, and $60 a year. But considering that the report claims that it will compete with the price of the PlayStation Store cards, it could be close to Rs 670 for one month, Rs 2,000 for 3 months, and Rs 3,999 for a year.

Despite everything, it all comes down to how great the internet quality is. And the present internet connections available in the country seem to be just up to the mark. This means that the service may just work out. But if the history of streaming services are to be taken into consideration then prospects may not be as great.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: January 24, 2020 3:48 PM IST
  • Updated Date: January 24, 2020 3:55 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

TikTok strikes first major licensing deal with Merlin
News
TikTok strikes first major licensing deal with Merlin
Samsung Galaxy A21s to reportedly offer macro camera, color variants leaked online

News

Samsung Galaxy A21s to reportedly offer macro camera, color variants leaked online

Oppo F15 goes on sale today: Check price, specifications

News

Oppo F15 goes on sale today: Check price, specifications

Xiaomi Redmi Go update rolling out now

News

Xiaomi Redmi Go update rolling out now

Realme Fitness Band confirmed to launch in India in February

Wearables

Realme Fitness Band confirmed to launch in India in February

Most Popular

Tecno Spark Go Plus Review

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 4G Review

Oppo F15 First Impressions

Xiaomi Mi MIX Alpha First Impressions

Honor 9X First Impressions

TikTok strikes first major licensing deal with Merlin

Samsung Galaxy A21s to reportedly offer macro camera, color variants leaked online

Oppo F15 goes on sale today: Check price, specifications

Xiaomi Redmi Go update rolling out now

Tinder rolls out photo verification service to curb catfishing

How to Uninstall Multiple Apps on Android

Realme UI First Impressions

Realme UI: A look at new features

5 WhatsApp tips and tricks you should know

Best laptops launched at CES 2020

Related Topics

Related Stories

Sony PlayStation Now may launch in India soon: Report

Gaming

Sony PlayStation Now may launch in India soon: Report
Sony A7MII camera available with flat 36% discount

Deals

Sony A7MII camera available with flat 36% discount
Sony PlayStation 5 could come with a voice assistant

Gaming

Sony PlayStation 5 could come with a voice assistant
Ghost of Tsushima Dynamic PS4 theme available for free

Gaming

Ghost of Tsushima Dynamic PS4 theme available for free
WhatsApp Dark mode, Redmi K30 Pro leak, and more: Daily News Wrap

News

WhatsApp Dark mode, Redmi K30 Pro leak, and more: Daily News Wrap

हिंदी समाचार

MG ZS EV प्योर इलेक्ट्रिक इंटरनेट SUV भारत में लॉन्च, 20.88 लाख रुपये की शुरुआती कीमत में खरीदें

iQOO भारत में लॉन्च करेगा Snapdragon 865 चिपसेट के साथ 5G स्मार्टफोन

India vs New Zealand 1st T20 LIVE Streaming Score : भारत और न्यूजीलैंड (Ind vs Nz) के बीच पहला टी20 आज, मोबाइल पर ऐसे देखें लाइव

Tata Sky ने HD सेट-टॉप बॉक्स की कीमतों में कटौती की, जानें नए दाम

Huawei Band 4 फिटनेस बेंड भारत में 1,999 रुपये में हुआ लॉन्च

News

TikTok strikes first major licensing deal with Merlin
News
TikTok strikes first major licensing deal with Merlin
Samsung Galaxy A21s to reportedly offer macro camera, color variants leaked online

News

Samsung Galaxy A21s to reportedly offer macro camera, color variants leaked online
Oppo F15 goes on sale today: Check price, specifications

News

Oppo F15 goes on sale today: Check price, specifications
Xiaomi Redmi Go update rolling out now

News

Xiaomi Redmi Go update rolling out now
Tinder rolls out photo verification service to curb catfishing

News

Tinder rolls out photo verification service to curb catfishing