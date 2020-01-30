comscore Sony PlayStation Plus free games for February announced
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Sony PlayStation Plus free games for February announced
News

Sony PlayStation Plus free games for February announced

Gaming

The three games are actually five games for Sony PlayStation Plus, if all three are considered in the BioShock: Collection.

  • Published: January 30, 2020 12:18 PM IST
Bioshock_Infinite_805x456

Japanese company Sony has announced the three free games that will be available for free on PlayStation Plus for February. These games include BioShock: The CollectionThe Sims 4, and Firewall Zero Hour. Some might argue that this constitutes of five games since the BioShock: The Collection comes with three games that include BioShock, BioShock 2, and BioShock Infinite. These games will be made available on February 4.

Recently, reports claimed that that PlayStation Now service will be launching in India soon. And apparently it will have a pricing model similar to the present Sony PlayStation Store cards. The report claims that the sources have been accurate in the past, hence the news might be credible this time as well.

Sony PlayStation Now may launch in India soon: Report

Also Read

Sony PlayStation Now may launch in India soon: Report

Sony’s response to an inquiry from the web portal was short and said, “We have nothing to announce at the moment.” The Sony PlayStation Now service lets users stream games from their PlayStation 2, PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 4 games to their PlayStation 4 console, PCs, televisions, tablets, smartphones and other connected devices. This cloud gaming service like many of the others makes it easier to play games in HD on any connected device. Considering that Microsoft announced that its Project xCloud would be hitting the Indian shores soon despite being in beta, the timing seems convenient for Sony.

Sony PlayStation Now: India pricing

As for the pricing of the Sony PlayStation Now service in India, all we can do is take our best guess. The international pricing of the Sony PlayStation Now is $10 for one month, $25 for three months, and $60 a year. But considering that the report claims that it will compete with the price of the PlayStation Store cards, it could be close to Rs 670 for one month, Rs 2,000 for 3 months, and Rs 3,999 for a year.

God of War director hints at how the next story of could be

Also Read

God of War director hints at how the next story of could be

Despite everything, it all comes down to how great the internet quality is. And the present internet connections available in the country seem to be just up to the mark. This means that the service may just work out. But if the history of streaming services are to be taken into consideration then prospects may not be as great.

  • Published Date: January 30, 2020 12:18 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

AirPods 3 could arrive in 2020 with water resistance
News
AirPods 3 could arrive in 2020 with water resistance
Top ACT Broadband plans with up to Rs 500 cashback offer on Netflix Subscription

Telecom

Top ACT Broadband plans with up to Rs 500 cashback offer on Netflix Subscription

WhatsApp can fight fake news with a doubt button

News

WhatsApp can fight fake news with a doubt button

Oppo Smartwatch first official image teased by company

Wearables

Oppo Smartwatch first official image teased by company

Sony PlayStation Plus free games for February announced

Gaming

Sony PlayStation Plus free games for February announced

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite First Impressions

Honor 9X Review

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 First Impressions

Asus ExpertBook B9450 First Impressions

Oppo F15 Review

Mi A2 Lite Android 10 update may soon roll out

AirPods 3 could arrive in 2020 with water resistance

WhatsApp can fight fake news with a doubt button

Moto Z5 with 5,000mAh battery could launch soon

Realme C2 update rolling out

Top 5 Highly Anticipated Smartphones of 2020

How to Uninstall Multiple Apps on Android

Realme UI First Impressions

Realme UI: A look at new features

5 WhatsApp tips and tricks you should know

Related Topics

Related Stories

Sony PlayStation Plus free games for February announced

Gaming

Sony PlayStation Plus free games for February announced
Sony Xperia 1 and Xperia 5 updates rolling out

News

Sony Xperia 1 and Xperia 5 updates rolling out
Amazon Grand Gaming Days Sale: Deals on gaming laptops, accessories and others

Deals

Amazon Grand Gaming Days Sale: Deals on gaming laptops, accessories and others
God of War director hints at how the next story of could be

Gaming

God of War director hints at how the next story of could be
Sony PlayStation Now may launch in India soon: Report

Gaming

Sony PlayStation Now may launch in India soon: Report

हिंदी समाचार

Realme X2 Pro स्मार्टफोन को नए सॉफ्टवेयर अपटेड में मिला WiFi कॉलिंग फीचर

Realme C3 फोन फ्लिपकार्ट पर हुआ लिस्ट, सामने आईं ये अहम जानकारियां

Poco X2 स्मार्टफोन की लॉन्च से पहले सामने आई कीमत, धमाल मचाने को तैयार है POCO

Realme फिटनेस बेंड को पहने दिखाई दिए माधव सेठ, डिस्प्ले डिजाइन हुआ लीक

Trending Technology News Today : Samsung Galaxy A51 के लॉन्च समेत आज की टॉप टेक न्यूज

News

Mi A2 Lite Android 10 update may soon roll out
News
Mi A2 Lite Android 10 update may soon roll out
AirPods 3 could arrive in 2020 with water resistance

News

AirPods 3 could arrive in 2020 with water resistance
WhatsApp can fight fake news with a doubt button

News

WhatsApp can fight fake news with a doubt button
Moto Z5 with 5,000mAh battery could launch soon

News

Moto Z5 with 5,000mAh battery could launch soon
Realme C2 update rolling out

News

Realme C2 update rolling out