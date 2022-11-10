Sony PlayStation Plus Game catalogue for November 2022 revealed

Sony has unveiled the list of games that will be available for the gamers who have subscribed to the Extra and Premium tiers of its PlayStation Plus game subscription service. The company in a blog post said that all of these games will be available to the PlayStation Plus subscribers on the PlayStation 5 and the PlayStation 4 gaming consoles starting November 15, 2022, at no additional cost. Also Read - Sony PlayStation 5 next restock scheduled for November 11

Here are all the games that will be available to PlayStation Plus subscribers on PS5 and PS4 gaming consoles:

Games coming to PS5 and PS4 in November 2022

— The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim – Special Edition | PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5

— Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege | PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5

— Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX | PlayStation 4

— Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue | PlayStation 4

— Kingdom Hearts III | PlayStation 4

— Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory | PlayStation 4

— Oddworld: Soulstorm – Enhanced Edition | PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5

— Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 | PlayStation 4

— Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint | PlayStation 4

— Chorus | PlayStation 4

— What Remains of Edith Finch | PlayStation 4

— The Gardens Between | PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5

— Earth Defense Force: World Brothers | PS4

— Earth Defense Force: Iron Rain | PS4

— Onee Chanbara Origin | PS4

Ratchet & Clank games on Sony PlayStation

In addition to the games coming to PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 gaming consoles, Sony also shared a list of Ratchet & Clank games that will be available to PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers on the company’s PlayStation 3 gaming console starting November 15.

Here is the list of Ratchet & Clank games coming to PS3 on November 15:

— Ratchet & Clank

— Ratchet & Clank 2: Going Commando

— Ratchet & Clank: Up Your Arsenal

— Ratchet & Clank: Deadlocked

— Ratchet & Clank Future: Tools of Destruction

It is worth noting that the announcement about the Ratchet & Clank games comes shortly after the Ratchet & Clank games celebrated their 20th anniversary on Sony’s PlayStation gaming console earlier this month. For the unversed, the first Ratchet & Clank game had arrived on the company’s PlayStation 2 gaming console, which was launched back in March 2000.

At the time, the company has also announced special armour pack that will be available in Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart as a part of the 20th anniversary celebrations. The pack includes five armors inspired by games throughout the franchise’s history. Check the entire list here:

— Commando Armor inspired by Ratchet & Clank: Going Commando

— Holoflux Armor inspired by Ratchet & Clank Future: A Crack in Time

— Quest Armor inspired by Ratchet & Clank Future: Quest for Booty

— Marauder Armor inspired by Ratchet: Deadlocked

— Clank rmor to celebrate the greatest of pals.