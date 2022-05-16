Sony, back in March this year, had announced a new gaming services called the Sony PlayStation Plus, that merged its PS Now and PS Plus subscriptions into a single service. At the time, the company had said that this new service will launch in the first half of 2022. Now, almost two months later, the company has announced the launch date of the service. Sony said that its PlayStation Plus gaming service will be available in Asia starting May 24, followed by Japan on June 2, North and South America on June 13, and finally in Europe, Australia, and New Zealand on June 23. Also Read - Sony PS5 restock: PlayStation5, PlayStation5 Digital Edition pre-orders to begin at 12 PM today

In addition to announcing the launch date, the company has also shared a comprehensive list of PlayStation5 and PlayStation 4 games that will be available with the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium/Deluxe plans at the time of launch. Here's the list:

All games coming to Sony PlayStation Plus

— Alienation, PS4

— Bloodborne, PS4

— Concrete Genie, PS4

— Days Gone, PS4

— Dead Nation Apocalypse Edition, PS4

— Death Stranding and Death Stranding Director’s Cut, PS4/PS5

— Demon’s Souls, PS5

— Destruction AllStars, PS5

— Everybody’s Golf, PS4

— Ghost Of Tsushima Director’s Cut, PS4/ PS5

— God of War, PS4

— Gravity Rush 2, PS4

— Gravity Rush Remastered, PS4

— Horizon Zero Dawn, PS4

— Infamous First Light, PS4

— Infamous Second Son, PS4

— Knack, PS4

— LittleBigPlanet 3, PS4

— LocoRoco Remastered, PS4

— LocoRoco 2 Remastered, PS4

— Marvel’s Spider-Man, PS4

— Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, PS4/PS5

— Matterfall, PS4

— MediEvil, PS4

— Patapon Remastered, PS4

— Patapon 2 Remastered, PS4

— Resogun, PS4

— Returnal, PS5

— Shadow of the Colossus, PS4

— Tearaway Unfolded, PS4

— The Last Guardian, PS4

— The Last of Us Remastered, PS4

— The Last of Us: Left Behind, PS4

— Until Dawn, PS4

— Uncharted The Nathan Drake Collection, PS4

— Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, PS4

— Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, PS4

— WipEout Omega Collection, PS4

— Ashen, PS4

— Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, PS4/PS5

— Batman: Arkham Knight, PS4

— Celeste, PS4

— Cities: Skylines, PS4

— Control: Ultimate Edition, PS4/PS5

— Dead Cells, PS4

— Far Cry 3 Remaster, PS4

— Far Cry 4, PS4

— Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition, PS4

— For Honor, PS4

— Hollow Knight, PS4

— Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, PS4/PS5

— Mortal Kombat 11, PS4/PS5

— Narutoshippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4, PS4

— NBA 2K22, PS4/PS5

— Outer Wilds, PS4

— Red Dead Redemption 2 PS4

— Resident Evil PS4

— Soulcalibur VI, PS4

— South Park: The Fractured but Whole, PS4

— The Artful Escape, PS4/PS5

— The Crew 2, PS4

— The Crew 2, PS4

In addition to this, Sony also announced the PlayStation Classics and remastered games that will be available on its subscription service at the time of launch. Here’s the list:

— Ape Escape, Original PlayStation

— Hot Shots Golf, Original PlayStation

— I.Q. Intelligent Qube, Original PlayStation

— Jumping Flash!, Original PlayStation

— Syphon Filter, Original PlayStation

— Super Stardust Portable, PSP

— Mr. Driller, Original PlayStation

— Tekken 2, Original PlayStation

— Worms World Party, Original PlayStation

— Worms Armageddon, Original PlayStation

Apart from this, Sony also shared the PlayStation Plus Essential monthly refresh will occur on the first Tuesday of the month for the all PlayStation Plus plans. Additionally, PlayStation Plus Extra and PlayStation Premium/Deluxe plan subscribers will get an additional monthly refresh in the middle of each month. However, the number of games refreshed will vary every month.