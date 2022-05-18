comscore Here’s the list of games you can play on Sony PlayStation Plus in India
Sony PlayStation Plus to arrive in India on May 24: Here's the list of games you can play

Sony has released a list of games that will be available during the launch time frame.

Sony has announced that its PlayStation Plus gaming service will be available in Asia starting May 24, followed by Japan on June 2, North and South America on June 13, and finally in Europe, Australia, and New Zealand on June 23. Sony has also released a list of games that will be available during the launch time. Also Read - Sony PlayStation Plus subscription launch date announced: Check all games coming to the service

Here’s a full list of the first-party PS5 and PS4 games that Sony has confirmed will be included with the service at launch for PlayStation Plus Premium and Plus Extra subscribers: Also Read - Sony PS5 restock: PlayStation5, PlayStation5 Digital Edition pre-orders to begin at 12 PM today

Alienation, PS4 Also Read - Sony Xperia 1 IV launched with 4K OLED display and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Bloodborne, PS4

Concrete Genie, PS4

Days Gone, PS4

Dead Nation Apocalypse Edition, PS4

Death Stranding and Death Stranding Director’s Cut, PS4 / PS5

Demon’s Souls, PS5

Destruction AllStars, PS5

Everybody’s Golf, PS4

Ghost Of Tsushima Director’s Cut, PS4 / PS5

God of War, PS4

Gravity Rush, PS4

Gravity Rush Remastered, PS4

Horizon Zero Dawn, PS4

Infamous First Light, PS4

Infamous Second Son, PS4

Knack, PS4

LittleBigPlanet 3, PS4

LocoRoco Remastered, PS4

LocoRoco 2 Remastered, PS4

Marvel’s Spider-Man, PS4

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, PS4 / PS5

Matterfall, PS4

MediEvil, PS4

Patapon Remastered, PS4

Patapon 2 Remastered, PS4

Resogun, PS4

Returnal, PS5

Shadow of the Colossus, PS4

Tearaway Unfolded, PS4

The Last Guardian, PS4

The Last of Us Remastered, PS4

The Last of Us: Left Behind, PS4

Until Dawn, PS4

Uncharted The Nathan Drake Collection, PS4

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, PS4

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, PS4

These are the third-party PS4 and PS5 games available at launch.

Sony PlayStation Plus Plans Price

The entry-level Sony PlayStation Plus Essential is priced at Rs. 499 per month and Rs. 3,000 per year. The Sony PlayStation Plus Extra, is priced at Rs. 749 per month and Rs. 4,999 per year. Meanwhile, the Sony PlayStation Plus Premium, it is priced at Rs. 849 per month and Rs. 5,749 per year. The plan comes with an additional set of 340 games than Extra and it supports PS, PS2, PSP, PS3, PS4, and PS5 games online.

The games available in its PlayStation Plus games catalog will continue to refresh. PlayStation Plus Essential players will see a monthly refresh on the first Tuesday of the month, whereas Playstation Plus Extra and Premium players will see a monthly refresh in the middle of each month.

  • Published Date: May 18, 2022 7:57 PM IST

