Here s the list of games you can play on Sony PlayStation Plus in India

Sony has announced that its PlayStation Plus gaming service will be available in Asia starting May 24, followed by Japan on June 2, North and South America on June 13, and finally in Europe, Australia, and New Zealand on June 23. Sony has also released a list of games that will be available during the launch time. Also Read - Sony PlayStation Plus subscription launch date announced: Check all games coming to the service
Here’s a full list of the first-party PS5 and PS4 games that Sony has confirmed will be included with the service at launch for PlayStation Plus Premium and Plus Extra subscribers: Also Read - Sony PS5 restock: PlayStation5, PlayStation5 Digital Edition pre-orders to begin at 12 PM today
Alienation, PS4 Also Read - Sony Xperia 1 IV launched with 4K OLED display and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Bloodborne, PS4
Concrete Genie, PS4
Days Gone, PS4
Dead Nation Apocalypse Edition, PS4
Death Stranding and Death Stranding Director’s Cut, PS4 / PS5
Demon’s Souls, PS5
Destruction AllStars, PS5
Everybody’s Golf, PS4
Ghost Of Tsushima Director’s Cut, PS4 / PS5
God of War, PS4
Gravity Rush, PS4
Gravity Rush Remastered, PS4
Horizon Zero Dawn, PS4
Infamous First Light, PS4
Infamous Second Son, PS4
Knack, PS4
LittleBigPlanet 3, PS4
LocoRoco Remastered, PS4
LocoRoco 2 Remastered, PS4
Marvel’s Spider-Man, PS4
Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, PS4 / PS5
Matterfall, PS4
MediEvil, PS4
Patapon Remastered, PS4
Patapon 2 Remastered, PS4
Resogun, PS4
Returnal, PS5
Shadow of the Colossus, PS4
Tearaway Unfolded, PS4
The Last Guardian, PS4
The Last of Us Remastered, PS4
The Last of Us: Left Behind, PS4
Until Dawn, PS4
Uncharted The Nathan Drake Collection, PS4
Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, PS4
Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, PS4
These are the third-party PS4 and PS5 games available at launch.
Sony PlayStation Plus Plans Price
The entry-level Sony PlayStation Plus Essential is priced at Rs. 499 per month and Rs. 3,000 per year. The Sony PlayStation Plus Extra, is priced at Rs. 749 per month and Rs. 4,999 per year. Meanwhile, the Sony PlayStation Plus Premium, it is priced at Rs. 849 per month and Rs. 5,749 per year. The plan comes with an additional set of 340 games than Extra and it supports PS, PS2, PSP, PS3, PS4, and PS5 games online.
The games available in its PlayStation Plus games catalog will continue to refresh. PlayStation Plus Essential players will see a monthly refresh on the first Tuesday of the month, whereas Playstation Plus Extra and Premium players will see a monthly refresh in the middle of each month.