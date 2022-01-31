comscore Sony PlayStation State of Play announced, Gran Turismo 7 gameplay to be revealed
Sony has revealed that the event will feature 30 minutes of Gran Turismo 7 gameplay footage on the PlayStation 5 along with a showcase of the modes and features.

Sony has announced that it will be hosting its PlayStation State of Play event later this week. The event will be streamed live for everyone to watch and will majorly focus on the upcoming Gran Turismo 7. At the event, the company will showcase around half an hour of gameplay footage of Gran Turismo 7. Polyphony Digital’s upcoming racing simulator Gran Turismo 7 is slated to release in March as a PlayStation exclusive. It is going to be the eighth title in the popular Gran Turismo franchise. Also Read - Next 3 Call of Duty games likely to launch on PS, irrespective of Microsoft's Activision acquisition

The company announced its upcoming PlayStation State of Play event via a blog post. The company has revealed that the event will host an online-only audience and will stream on February 3 at 3:30 AM IST. The event will be live streamed on the company’s official Twitch and YouTube channels. Also Read - Microsoft to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation even after Activision acquisition

The company has revealed that the event will feature 30 minutes of Gran Turismo 7 gameplay footage on the PlayStation 5 along with a showcase of the modes and features. Apart from this, we can also expect to see gameplay footage from a number of other upcoming PlayStation games.

The event usually is a 20-minute affair, however, this time along with a 30-minute special screening, we can expect it to stretch a little longer.

Gran Turismo 7 is scheduled to release on March 4, which will bring along a long-awaited European campaign mode, paying tribute to the roots of the 17th-century term “Gran Turismo.” The game will mark the comeback of the Trial Mountain and High-Speed Ring tracks. Apart from this, the game is also expected to expand its car designing tool, car photography tool, car tuning, as well as car collection. We can also expect a special collaboration with Sony in terms of a special edition PS5 or a special edition PS5 controller launch.

Best Sellers